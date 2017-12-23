South West Chiefs tell Commonwealth Scribe: We are against Secession

Journal du Cameroun | Chiefs of the South West Region, on Friday, December 22, 2017, renounced secession and a Federal System of Government in Cameroon.

The Chiefs, through Chief Fritz Gerald Nyassako made their intentions known in Buea, during the visit of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, to the South West Region.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs to the Commonwealth Scribe, Chief Nyassako stated: “we the Chiefs of the South West Region say no to violence, no to partition of Cameroon, no to secession, no to federation and no to the implementation of the 1961 Constitution…”

The custodians of customs and traditions said they acknowledge the existence of a problem but that they have advised their subjects to avoid a confrontational approach towards solving the problem. They chiefs further asserted that they are reiterating their stand for a one, united and indivisible Cameroon.

They lauded President Paul Biya for initiating the process of dialogue in a bid to look for a lasting solution to the Anglophone Crisis. They also thanked President Biya for creating the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. According to them, the Commission will help to bridge the language discrepancies in the country.

They urged the President of the Republic to hasten the implementation of the 1966 Constitution which provides for 10 autonomous decentralised Regions with the creation of Regional Council.

In response, the Commonwealth Secretary General thanked the Chiefs for prioritising peaceful and unity over violence. She said she had heard so many things about the North West and South West Regions.

Scotland urged the chiefs to listen to young people and incorporate them in the decision making process in Cameroon.

According to the Commonwealth Scribe, young people in the Commonwealth, which are below 30 years represent 60 percent of the population and must be listened to.

She exhorted the power that be to engage in genuine and exclusive dialogue to solve the Anglophone Problem.

During her tete a tete with the youth, which we mostly made up of people between the ages of 40, 50 and above posing as youth, Scotland urged them to work for peace in Cameroon.

The Commonwealth Secretary General’s meeting with the chiefs and the youth was more or less hijacked by a cabal of CPDM militants. Persons outside this political caucus were not given an opportunity to say a word. It was more or less transformed into a CPDM rally, where little or nothing was said about the plights of the Anglophones for the past one year since the escalation of the Anglophone Crisis.

Church Leaders Make Startling Revelation

After the shambolic meeting between the chiefs and youth, the Commonwealth SG met with the clergy at the Mountain Hotel. Scotland’s meeting with the clerics was cathartic. Among the prominent clergy were: Bishop Immanuel Bushu of Buea, Bishop Agapitus Nfon of Kumba, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Rt. Rev. Samuel Fonki, the Imam of the Buea Central Mosque, Elhadji Ibrahim Aboubakar, Apostle John Chi of Ark of God’s Covenant and a host of others.

During their in-camera conclave with Scotland, the Men of God called issues by their names and painted a gory picture of the Anglophone plights for the past one year.

In response, Scotland advised the Men of God to organise novenas to seek the face of God for a lasting solution to be sought.