South West Region: MTN, Orange & NEXTTEL offices sealed for respecting ghost town

Journal du Cameroun | Workers of the Buea council led by the Mayor, Patrick Ekema Esunge, on Monday, November 13, went haywire and started sealing business premises of those who were respecting the ghost town phenomenon that has become a tradition since the escalation of the Anglophone Crisis.

The council worker sealed the South West Regional offices of MTN Cameroon, NEXTTEL, Orange Cameroun and other shops for adhering to the ghost town calls.

Many of the company’s clients who visited the offices to have their mobile telecommunication issues resolved were left stranded outside.

When Journal du Cameroun requested to talk to the Manager of Orange Cameroun, one of the workers who heard news of the sealing and rushed to the premises to see things for himself said the Manager was not on seat.

It was a similar situation at the South West Regional office of MTN Cameroon, whose workers were too furious to talk to this reporter.

One of the workers who summoned the gumption enthused: “this is absurd. Why does the Mayor want us to endanger this building? When we open this office and it is set ablaze in the night will the Mayor pay for it?. I think these Council workers need to grow up,” he said.

Another shop own whose shop was also sealed said: “I have not been in town for over a week now. I was out for a burial in the village and I was only called by my neighbour on Monday to inform me that my shop has been sealed by the council.

I could not come to the shop sinceI was not in town. But I have decided not to respect the seal because I don’t have any agreement with the council. I have a pile of documents showing my regular tax payment.

I have said it time and again that, if they want me to open my shop [during ghost town], I will provide a document for them to sign. This will spell out that in case of any arson, they will take responsibility. I can equally decide to lock up my shop for a month that is not their business,” she ranted.

A Manager of a company in Buea, who refused to be named, found it hard to come to terms with the reason why their company should be sealed without a notification letter.