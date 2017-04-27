Spanish firm clinches CFA15.5b contract in Cameroon

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The Spanish company BTD-Projectos has won a contract worth 15.5 billion CFA francs for the construction of a drinking water distribution network in the Cameroonian eastern town of Bertoua, APA learned on Friday from Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (CAMWATER, heritage company).

According to the director-general of CAMWATER, Ondoa Akoa, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Development Bank have granted a loan of 15.5 billion CFA francs to implement the project.

The objective of the project is to increase the production from 2,200 cubic meters per day to 7,500 cubic meters per day at the end of the construction works, which will last 18 months, some 42 years after the commissioning of the first water installations in this locality.

This increase in production requires the rehabilitation of the only existing reservoir with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters and the construction of two new ones of 2,500 and 2,000 cubic meters, for a total storage capacity of 5,350 cubic meters.

The project also provides for an additional 5,300 cubic meters through the construction of new pipes at the same time, as well as rehabilitate and extend the secondary and tertiary distribution networks to reach 128 km.

In addition, the 141,000 inhabitants of the town of Bertoua and its surroundings will also benefit from the services of 60 standpipes and the realization of new connections.

APAnews