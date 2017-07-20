Sparta Prague signs Cameroon midfielder Georges Mandjeck

PRAGUE — Sparta Prague has signed Cameroon midfielder Georges Mandjeck from the French first division club Metz.



Sparta announced the signing on Thursday without giving any financial details. The contract is until 2020.

Mandjeck won the African Cup of Nations this year. The 28-year-old central midfielder previously played for Stuttgart and Kaiserslautern in Germany, and for French clubs Rennes and Auxerre.

Mandjeck is the ninth player signed by Sparta after Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni took charge in May.

Associated Press