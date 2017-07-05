Staff now owns 5% in capital of Cameroonian electricity company Eneo

Since 9 June 2017, the electricity company Eneo, owned by the British investment fund Actis, officially sold 5% of its share capital to its personnel, as stated in the 2001 concession agreement for public electricity service in Cameroon. The information was revealed by the company and union leaders during a press conference organised in Douala, on 30 June.



The negotiations leading to this transaction started in May 2005, when the public electricity service concession holder in Cameroon made a new proposal to staff representatives for the sale of 5% of the shareholding of the company to the employees. This decision dissipated the doubts of personnel representatives, fears which stemmed from the takeover, at the end of 2013, of the shareholding of the American company AES by Actis in this electricity company.

Indeed, when AES departure was announced, unions in the electricity sector called on the Cameroonian authorities to pay particular attention to the sale of 5% of the capital to the personnel, before granting their approval for the transaction between AES and Actis. This request came from the fact that since the takeover of the national electricity company in Cameroon by American AES in 2001, the concession holder did not sell 5% of the 56% shareholding in the company, as planned in the concession contract.

With the management of Eneo redressing this wrong, the distribution of the shareholding in the public electricity company in Cameroon is now 44% shareholding for the State of Cameroon, 51% for the British investment fund Actis and 5% for the personnel.

