Standard Bank to fund Douala stadium renovation

APA – Yaoundé (Cameroun) London’s Standard Chartered Bank is set to provide funding for the renovation and extension of the Reunification Stadium in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital.



Cameroonian leader Paul Biya authorized by a decree Louis Paul Motaze, his Minister of Economy, Planning and Land Development, to sign a loan deal of over CFA62.5 billion with the London bank to this effect.

The renovation would also cover the stadium’s annex and other infrastructure linked to hosting the African Cup of Nations in 2019.

The currently dilapidated 40, 000-capacity stadium was built to host the eighth edition of the football tournament in 1972.

Last July reports suggested that the renovation of the Douala Reunification Stadium, its annex and a multi-sports gymnasium would be carried out by Canadian companies, led by South Atlantic over a ten-month period.

