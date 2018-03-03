Stephane Mbia ends his spell with Hebei China Fortune

KingFut | Cameroon’s Stephane Mbia has officially terminated his deal with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune after joining the club in January 2016.

Mbia joined Hebei China Fortune in January 2016 coming from Trabzonspor. The 31-year-old midfielder made a total of 41 appearances since joining the Chinese outfit and scored 10 goals within that period.

The Cameroon international took to Twitter to announce that he is departing Hebei China Fortune with mutual consent, without explaining the motives behind the decision.

“After two seasons, Hebei China Fortune and I have decided to end our collaboration by mutual consent. I would like to thank the club for this fantastic experience,” Mbia said.

“”I wish the club and fans all the best for the 2018 season,”

The former Sevilla player has 60 caps with the Cameroonian national team where he scored four goals. Mbia has last won two successive Europa League trophies with Sevilla in 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 on club level.