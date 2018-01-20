Home / English / Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou full fight video preview for UFC 220 main event

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou full fight video preview for UFC 220 main event

1 hour ago

MMAmania.com | Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is closing in on the UFC 220 pay-per-view (PPV) event, set to go down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2018) inside TD Garden Arena in Boston, Mass., featuring “Prelims” on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 220 will be headlined by the heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division kingpin Stipe Miocic — attempting to set a record for title defenses — opposite terrifying division power puncher Francis Ngannou.

Miocic (17-2) has won five straight fights, all by knockout, and hasn’t tasted defeat since a controversial unanimous decision loss to Junior dos Santos in late 2014. Ngannou (11-1), meanwhile, has been perfect in six trips to the Octagon and has yet to see the judges’ scorecards during that span.

