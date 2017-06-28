On a stopover in Cameroon since 22 June, the Medi Lisbon becomes the 1st commercial vessel to berth in the deep water port of Kribi

Moored at the dock in the deep water port of Kribi since 22 June 2017 in the morning, the vessel christened Medi Lisbon, owned by the company d’Amico, is still loading a cargo of 27,500 tons of biomass bound for Ireland, we learned from good sources.



Through this operation to export wood waste carried out by the company Biocam (Biomasse Cameroun), this ship thus became the very first commercial vessel to berth in this port built in Southern Cameroon, and whose official commissioning has been expected for over 2 years, due to administrative delays.

According to the managers of the deep water port of Kribi, the arrival of this first commercial ship was above all an excellent opportunity to test the staff, as well as the equipment parked for several months now, and for which a call for tenders to recondition them was recently launched.

Business in Cameroon