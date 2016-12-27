Striking Cameroon teachers storm out of talks

Striking Cameroon teachers Tuesday stormed out of the negotiations with the government in the Northwestern town of Bamenda.

They vowed to continue with the strike that has paralysed school operations in the region since November 21.

Thousands of teachers and lawyers in English-speaking regions of Cameroon have resorted to work boycott, accusing the government of imposing the French language on their schools and courts.

Much sympathy

Areas controlled by Britain and France joined to form Cameroon after the colonial powers withdrew in the 1960s.

Both groups have called for a two-state federation; a demand that has attracted much sympathy from other groups and political parties in the regions.

Africa Review