Striking Cameroon teachers storm out of talks

Striking Cameroon teachers Tuesday stormed out of the negotiations with the government in the Northwestern town of Bamenda.
They vowed to continue with the strike that has paralysed school operations in the region since November 21.
Thousands of teachers and lawyers in English-speaking regions of Cameroon have resorted to work boycott, accusing the government of imposing the French language on their schools and courts.
Much sympathy
Areas controlled by Britain and France joined to form Cameroon after the colonial powers withdrew in the 1960s.
Both groups have called for a two-state federation; a demand that has attracted much sympathy from other groups and political parties in the regions.
The shrewd and ever condescending Fame Ndongo had crept into Abakwa in the cover of darkness to intimidate the teachers after promising his Etoudi master success. I can’t be more pleased to see the short creature dashing away in disappointment. Let him go and tell we do not bow. The era of bribe is gone pass. Those 10% criminals in the CPDM crime syndicate born before 1961 and refusing to retire after trading the destiny of their people for political favour shall soon be standing trial. Aluta Continua!
you can fool all the people some of the times but you cannot fool all the people all the times. Time have come for the people of west cameroon to take their destity into their own hands and nobody will stop this. No amount of lies from chiroma, Atanga and philemon Jang will yield any fruits again. History must be revised and errors corrected. La rep du Cameroun is not an entity that can be trusted again