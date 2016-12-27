Striking Cameroon teachers storm out of talks

Striking Cameroon teachers Tuesday stormed out of the negotiations with the government in the Northwestern town of Bamenda.
They vowed to continue with the strike that has paralysed school operations in the region since November 21.
Thousands of teachers and lawyers in English-speaking regions of Cameroon have resorted to work boycott, accusing the government of imposing the French language on their schools and courts.
Much sympathy
Areas controlled by Britain and France joined to form Cameroon after the colonial powers withdrew in the 1960s.
Both groups have called for a two-state federation; a demand that has attracted much sympathy from other groups and political parties in the regions.
Dear Paul Biya, by Prince Collins
How are you doing bro?I know you don’t trust anyone but take my advice NOW or you’ll see worst days.
Listen, teargas in Bamenda is now just like kitchen smoke. It doesn’t frighten us. Gunshot now is just like an exploded knock-out on Christmas day by kids. Killing us is no news.
Before you blocked roads into Bamenda we had blocked it first on 9th December.Its no news. One bullet kills one man but one idea can crumble a kingdom. You have bullets, we have brains and ideas. That’s why you should shiver.
Arresting youths is not a solution. Leave people’s children. Go and arrest the Problem they raised if you are a “leader”.A fat man can’t sleep if a tiny angry mosquitoe says so.
Organising fake meetings like the one with Famme Ndongo can NEVER quench these people. These youths have buried their brothers and are so raged. Political games can’t work here. The truth is exposed now and everyone sees it.
Even Francophones are annoyed with you but are just hoping that you will soon die. If you don’t sort out this crisis it WILL spread, first to the Bamilekes, the Northerners and allover. They will not do like in 2008, they’ll just boycott and you will see “alakata pepper”
The more you apply the delay tactics, the more incompetent your regime looks. No Anglophone is ready to betray the course because of fear. Remember, they almost roasted Atanga Nji to use for shawarma.
The people ask only for DIALOGUE and you keep behaving like a virgin infront of a boy, making as if you are not understanding. These people are ready to die. They don’t fear death anymore.
Biya remember, Ahidjo underestimated you and you surprised him. Don’t underestimate these people, because you will only invite surprises. These people are not fools because uou think they are “les anglofous”.
“A slave can do anything to get freedom, even if it means loosing his life, because living in chains is as good as being a walking corpse”.
You can fool some of the people sometimes
But you cannot fool all the people all the times
You can bribe some of the people sometimes
But you cannot bribe all the people always
You and I know that this country is not united. The struggle is by strategy not by millitary. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.
Once more Biya’s dubious strategy backfired in B’da. This corrupt regime will never learn from history. Bribery & corruption, divide and rule, tribalism, maginalization, slavery, intimidation and extra -judicial killings has been the hallmark of this despotic regime. We’re no longer your slaves. We’re going to fight till the last drop of blood. Independence, Independence, Independence in a free Southern Cameroon.
This gov`t has failed. It is good time, it should resign.
The parliamentarians and senators, should understand that they
are representing only themselves.
What the Southern Cameroonians have started, will soon catch up with other
parts of the country. Time, is the only deciding factor.