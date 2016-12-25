Suicide bomber in Cameroon kills two in attack on Christmas market

A suicide bomber in the northern Cameroon town of Mora killed a young student and a woman in an attack on a market full of Christmas shoppers, an aide to the governor of Far North region said on Sunday.
Suicide bombers suspected of belonging to the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have launched attacks in Mora, about 30 km (20 miles) from the Nigerian border, several times before.
The bomb also killed the attacker and wounded five other people, said the aide to Governor Midjiyawa Bakary.
“The suicide bomber was pretending to be a beggar and was walking towards the market which was full because of Christmas. Members of a vigilance committee spotted him before he could penetrate the market,” a Cameroonian soldier told Reuters.
“He was stopped and in panic he detonated his explosives. If he hadn’t been spotted the death toll would have been higher,” he said.
Fighters from Boko Haram have killed thousands in their campaign to carve out an Islamist state in their base in northeast Nigeria and have also launched attacks in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
The group has frequently used female bombers and children to hit targets.
Similar attacks used to happen on an almost daily basis in Cameroon, but the International Crisis Group reported this month that the frequency had fallen since September, leading analysts to believe Boko Haram was weakening there.
© 2016 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.
all Amazonians better come back to ambazonia
Cameroon needs her own James Bonds, Sherlock Holmes and those well seasoned investigators who can sniff and locate bomb makers in their niches, well before their finished products are unleashed on innocent civilians.
This will serve the nation by far better than those crude methods used on UB students! Kale-Kale should be a thing of the distant past.
The BIR have been withdrawn from the warfront and sent to rape children and kill innocent citizens in Southern Cameroons.
No wonder, Boko Haram can now attack LRC with ease and impunity.
Biya has a weak military that is is strong only when it comes to maiming, raping, and murdering its people. Go and fight Boko Haram! Sissies
These are Cavaye Djibril and Ahmadou Ali’s men yet they have they effrontery to call us terrorists. Of all the lies Tchiroma has been singing, how can we ever believe this? I choose not to and advise my people to stay within our territory where they are not seen as foreigners.!
They will be more attack since the useless military is now concentrating on the peaceful southern Cameroonians
How sad! Who will protect the peoples of Mora!
Tchiroma and Cavaye are on CRTV with their propaganda calling the people of West Cameroon terrorist and no one in East Cameroon is reading the hand writing on the wall.
What is the BIR doing in SW/NW now? I guess looking for the suicide bombers! They will one day wake up and find Boko Haram in DLa and to Yde then all will understand that the people of west Cameroon are not the terrorist they have been brainwashed to believe.
We are already under a police state in west Cameroon and the majority are silently happy about it.
Just maybe this might be a defogger for the memory of Tchiroma as he use to complain about the neglect of his northern constituency by the cdpm crime syndicate only to turn around and dare to minimize the relevance of the struggle of Cameroonians West of the Mungo. We are seeing the beginning of the “banana” republic called Cameroon.
Merry Christmas to all.
WE WILL GAIN OUR INDEPENDENCE IN SOUTHERN CAMEROONS AND HELP TO CHASE POPOL OUT OF POWER IN 2018.”HE WHO LIVES BY THE SWORD WILL DIE BY IT”
RIP to the victims minus the terrorist may they give his body to dogs to feast on