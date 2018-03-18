Suspected Cameroon separatists abduct top civil servant, attack bus

africanews | Ivo Leke Tambo, recently-appointed chairman of Cameroon’s Anglophone educational board, GCE, was abducted just outside the southwestern town of Lewo .
In a video circulated on social media on Saturday, Leke Tambo could be seen seated on the ground in a bush semi-naked.
Elsewhere, social media footage showed an attack on a bus carrying some 30 people by suspected armed members of the self-declared Ambazonia Defence Forces.
A section of Cameroonians have condemned the acts.
“I just want to tell them that everyone wants peace. Nobody wants war in this country. I think we are all Cameroonians and we want to live in peace,” said Esther Ngala an opposition MP.
Authorities did not immediately confirm the abduction of Leke Tambo, the latest in a slew of abductions in recent weeks.
Tension has soared in Anglophone parts of Cameroon accounting for about a fifth of the population, since separatists on October declared the self-proclaimed republic of “Ambazonia”.
The tension was ramped up further in January when 47 separatists, including their leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, were extradited from Nigeria.
Anglophone Cameroonians have a genuine grievance, no doubt, but the successive abductions of their own citizens instead of those responsible for the grievance is like shooting themselves on the foot. What can a powerless fellow citizen do to right the wrongs caused by smug power brokers?
Their own citizens you mean? So Paul Atanga Nji is ambazonia or Ni John Fru ? They all wine and dine with the devil of LRC.These people you call anglophones have never spoke the ill treatment of ambazonians melted by LRC but would jump to celebrate when one of them is appointed to higher post.
Ngraffi man Sharap your big mouth. It’s your generation that sold ours to the CPDM crime cult. Ours is here to take back our rights. I’m getting tired of this lady chicken hearts. Did LRC tell you they want any peaceful resolution to the crisis? We Amba warriors shall speak the language they understand. I warned you earlier about the SDF. John Fru Ndi is next inline in the inside cleaning process. We will fix all enemies from within as a start.
Mabanda Boy,
It is only a matter of time before your criminal syndicate is exposed for what it is. Your actions are in your name only. You are not acting on behalf of anglophones like me.
This is a war between tropical anglo-saxons and equatorial gaulists. period.
Your actions only reveal you to be no different from your likes in the mafia cult that has destroyed that country. Your imaginary will not see the light of day whether or not you continue to terrorize the people of the SW and NW regions of Cameroon.
You ought to be ashamed of yourself for encouraging a civil war from the comfort of your home abroad.
Big John,
Pinguiss has been saying that all the other parts of La Republique have grievances too, but he would rather hew wood than see anything happen to Essimi Menye. If some other La Republicans beat Mr. Menye into pulp, for running away with their money, would you blame them for doing so to one of theirs?
**** TRAITORS BEWARE ****
1.The ANC killed South Africans who collaborated with the Apatheid regime,
2.Frelimo and Renamo killed Mozambicans who collaborazed with the Portuguese ,
3.SWAPO killed Namibians who collaborated with the Apartheid regime of South Africa,
4.MPLA and UNITA killed Angolans who collaborated with the portuguese,
5.The Mau Mau killed Kenyans who collaborated with the British.
6.The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) killed South Sudanese who collaborated with the Government in Kartoum
7.The Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) killed Eritreans who collaborated with Ethiopia
8.The FALINTIL National Armed Forces for the Liberation of East Timor killed traitors
9.The Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA),killed Kosovars who betrayed the struggle
10. Etc.
Any Southern Cameroonians collaborating with LRC will be considered as a de facto citizen of LRC and will be treated as such.
Our Restoration Forces have the right and mandate to abduct or even to kill Southern Cameroonian traitors and self-seekers.
That is the reason why three Anglophones have already been abducted by The Restoration Forces.
As a reminder:
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
Any Southern Cameroonian…..