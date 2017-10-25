Suspected of being involved in smuggling affair, the high commissioner of Cameroon in UK has been sacked

Paul Biya, Cameroon’s Head of State, dismissed Nkwelle Ekaney, the high commissioner of Cameroon in the United Kingdom, following suspicions of being involved in a smuggling affair.

The daily newspaper “Mutations” revealed that several of the commissioner’s collaborators in London, have been expulsed from the UK, due to the same affair.

Authorized sources revealed that the Cameroonian diplomat’s dismissal is subsequent to the dismantling of a network of people using fake diplomatic exoneration rights to export, to avoid paying custom taxes, and import goods between the two countries concerned here.

This network has been in place since 2011 and it allowed staffs of the high commission of Cameroon in the UK to fill their pockets, in complicity with some Cameroonian citizens living in Europe.

Business in Cameroon