Switzerland has declared its support for Cameroon to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Journal du Cameroun | The revelation was made March 27 by H.E. Pietro Lazzeri, Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon while paying a courtesy visit to Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt.

With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set to host 24 teams, the Swiss Diplomat said Swiss enterprises in Cameroon are ready to give their expertise in diverse sectors such as energy, logistics, and water, among others in order to ensure a perfect organization of the competition.

During the meeting, the two officials also discuss possible cooperation between Cameroon and Switzerland during the World Cup. In the end, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured the Swiss diplomat of the support of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education as far as the organization is concerned. Relations between Cameroon and Switzerland exist since independence.

Switzerland has been assisting Cameroon in the domains of training of trainers, coaches, and in several domains.