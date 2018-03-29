Switzerland has declared its support for Cameroon to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Journal du Cameroun | The revelation was made March 27 by H.E. Pietro Lazzeri, Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon while paying a courtesy visit to Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt.
With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set to host 24 teams, the Swiss Diplomat said Swiss enterprises in Cameroon are ready to give their expertise in diverse sectors such as energy, logistics, and water, among others in order to ensure a perfect organization of the competition.
During the meeting, the two officials also discuss possible cooperation between Cameroon and Switzerland during the World Cup. In the end, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured the Swiss diplomat of the support of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education as far as the organization is concerned. Relations between Cameroon and Switzerland exist since independence.
Switzerland has been assisting Cameroon in the domains of training of trainers, coaches, and in several domains.
Thats very sweet of him.Like chocolate.Shame he didnt suggest a realistic trade price and stop manipulation of tranfer pricing for the commodities that leave the ports but end up weighing miraculously alot more on arrival to europe .
To make chocolate and coffee brands in……swizerland…..
Would our 2019 African cup of nations not at least benifit from sponsership and advertising revenue from these companies
Publish what taxes your companies pay in Cameroon please.
Publish which Cameroonian commodities are repriced on trading platforms based in swizerland
We can then have a real discussion .
Sort out those discrepencies and Cameroon can lower taxes for domestic companies,plus easily afford to hire their side expertise .
Refinance some of our high interst loans.
Of course the INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL needs to back its prized customer, n’est-ce pas? A real win-win indeed.
Switzerland’s support (or lack of it) is both irrelevant and inconsequential on this issue.
I agree with you 100%..
The ” cahier des charges” of CAF will be used to judge LRC, not the motion of support of Switzerland
was it an error or?
did the writer intended saying Switzerland supports LRP for its bit for world cup 2100
rubish
Fake news.
Who cares if they support it
Switzerland is also a corrupt country. Receiving stolen monies, staying silent
and refusing to give back the money, is not different from stealing.