Teachers strike: North West and South West in inactivity despite intensive negotiations

Life is on a stand-still in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon as a ghost town is being observed in both regions as part of the protest by teachers and lawyers of the Anglophone sub system.

The second round of ghost towns comes after forty eight hours of dialogue between the Government and stakeholders of the Anglophone sub system of education in Bamenda that ended on 13th January 2017 with some major advances made towards seeking solutions.

During the discussions, the Inter-ministerial Ad hoc Committee members led by Minister, Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Prof. Ghogomu Paul Mingo saluted the frank discussions to enhance Anglophone sub system of education.

The in-camera discussions in the conference hall of the Governor’s Office examined the initial 11 points and expanded deliberations to 25 points with the addition of other points that were not related to education.

Concerning the point relating to a two state federation, the committee indicated that the President of the Republic in his end of year address noted emphatically that discussions on the form of the country’s governance are out of the question.

The Executive Secretary of the Cameroon Teachers Trade Union Tassang Wilfred said that the concerns raised were not for teachers to get better salaries but for the good of the entire English sub system of education.

The frank dialogue notwithstanding, he said the strike continues as some of the children that were caught and locked up during the December 8, 2016 incident are yet to be released.

He also requested that the problems raised by Common Law Lawyers be resolved before they might think of suspending the strike.

In the course of the meeting at the Governor’s Office it was rumoured on social media that the trade union leaders had been taken hostage and forced to sign documents brought by the committee.

The news provoked some youths in Bamenda to go on the rampage on the streets and matched to the neighbourhood of the Governor’s office chanting songs. Union leaders came out to reassure the young people that no one had forced them to sign any document and that discussions were frank and serene. The youths were urged to be calm and avoid violence.

The deliberations continued till after midnight. Union leaders left with the responsibilities of informing and sensitizing their members about the fallouts of the discussions.

The chairman of the committee has forwarded the outcome of the discussions to the Prime Minister, Head of Government for onward transmission to the Present of the Republic.

The stakeholders are expected to meet members of the ad hoc committee for another round of discussions which may eventual lead to a suspension of the strike actions and the effective resumption of the second term of the 2016/2017 school year.

