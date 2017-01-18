Teachers strike: North West and South West in inactivity despite intensive negotiations

Life is on a stand-still in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon as a ghost town is being observed in both regions as part of the protest by teachers and lawyers of the Anglophone sub system.
The second round of ghost towns comes after forty eight hours of dialogue between the Government and stakeholders of the Anglophone sub system of education in Bamenda that ended on 13th January 2017 with some major advances made towards seeking solutions.
During the discussions, the Inter-ministerial Ad hoc Committee members led by Minister, Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Prof. Ghogomu Paul Mingo saluted the frank discussions to enhance Anglophone sub system of education.
The in-camera discussions in the conference hall of the Governor’s Office examined the initial 11 points and expanded deliberations to 25 points with the addition of other points that were not related to education.
Concerning the point relating to a two state federation, the committee indicated that the President of the Republic in his end of year address noted emphatically that discussions on the form of the country’s governance are out of the question.
The Executive Secretary of the Cameroon Teachers Trade Union Tassang Wilfred said that the concerns raised were not for teachers to get better salaries but for the good of the entire English sub system of education.
The frank dialogue notwithstanding, he said the strike continues as some of the children that were caught and locked up during the December 8, 2016 incident are yet to be released.
He also requested that the problems raised by Common Law Lawyers be resolved before they might think of suspending the strike.
In the course of the meeting at the Governor’s Office it was rumoured on social media that the trade union leaders had been taken hostage and forced to sign documents brought by the committee.
The news provoked some youths in Bamenda to go on the rampage on the streets and matched to the neighbourhood of the Governor’s office chanting songs. Union leaders came out to reassure the young people that no one had forced them to sign any document and that discussions were frank and serene. The youths were urged to be calm and avoid violence.
The deliberations continued till after midnight. Union leaders left with the responsibilities of informing and sensitizing their members about the fallouts of the discussions.
The chairman of the committee has forwarded the outcome of the discussions to the Prime Minister, Head of Government for onward transmission to the Present of the Republic.
The stakeholders are expected to meet members of the ad hoc committee for another round of discussions which may eventual lead to a suspension of the strike actions and the effective resumption of the second term of the 2016/2017 school year.
CRTV +Cameroon Tribune = CPDM. No School, Blank school year to ALL
Demons possessed paul biya and his blood thirsty occultic members. Take note: it’s note the beginning that matters, but the end. Southern Cameroon must seperate from la republic. Shame shame demons.
internet in Cameroon has been cut off
Few months ago I was accused of being stupid achiac and backward for saying we should drop occupation languages and adopt swahili as language of instruction industry, business and scientific research. And must important resuscitating the original African system of organization that allow each village, city, region and province to organize and control itself. I hope those who were insulting me are beginning to realize their level of ignorance. Some said mimicking after others under pretext of a lie called democracy was the only way. Where are they, I mean my detractors.
Web master
Why are you beginning to block all my comments. You are not untouchable. I have the capabilities to bring down your website but I don’t because I’m here to sympathize with my West Cameroon countrymen more than reading the jargons and junks from cameroon tribune/crtv. Someone that makes gainful earnings from hosting such a blog like you do should be guided by the ethics of free speech and fair journalism. If you decide to derail and remain Biya’s little puppet then we shall all dance to the tune. My 5 amba currency.
As…. YOU ARE THREATENING SOME BODY IN HIS HOUSE. IF YOU ARE SO POWERFUL WHY NOT CREAT YOUR OWN SITE. THE OPPRESSIVE MENTALITY YOU ASSIMILATED FROM BRITISH RAPIST HAS TRANSFORMED YOU TO THE POINT YOU ARE NOW REPRODUCING IT AGAINST US.
who is the half literate talking to an anglophone in that manner. U think it over we are strategizing another strategy. Cut internet or cut light we still remain West cameroonians tell Mr. Biya does he think we are in the 18th century tell him that his half Education he studied in France is now akake. let him arrest all the leaders if u cares but no school. the struggle continues. This guys are old they are fighting for a future for us not for themselves so we are strongly behind them. Decree or no decree no school. so let Yaounde not border because we are tired of this half lended failures they are sending to unteach us. were did they study in collapsed sub Saharan university like the once u have in LRC. We want educator with merit and not borrowed and bought or those being thought by half literate as they are.