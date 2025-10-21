Tensions Erupt Across Cameroon as Election Disputes Deepen

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, October 21 — Chaos unfolded in several Cameroonian cities on Tuesday as security forces clashed with opposition supporters protesting the disputed outcome of the October 12 presidential election. Tear gas was fired in Yaoundé and Garoua to disperse demonstrators demanding transparency amid reports that 92-year-old President Paul Biya is set to secure yet another term in office.

According to local media citing the national vote-tallying commission, Biya — who has led Cameroon since 1982 — appears poised for an eighth consecutive mandate, potentially extending his rule to nearly 100 years of age.

However, tensions have mounted since Biya’s former ally and main challenger, Issa Tchiroma, declared himself the true winner last week. Tchiroma warned that any attempt to “steal the people’s will” could drive the nation into crisis.

Unverified vote counts circulating on social media have sparked sporadic protests in cities including Garoua, Douala, Bafoussam, Dschang, and Kousseri. Protesters accuse authorities of manipulating results and demand a fair review of the electoral process.

Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji confirmed that over 20 demonstrators were arrested in Garoua, some now facing charges of “incitement to rebellion and insurrection.” He urged citizens to remain calm as the Constitutional Council prepares to announce final results later this week.

As Cameroon awaits the official verdict, the nation stands on edge — between hope for change and the weight of four decades under one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.