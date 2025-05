The Cameroonians trapped between separatists and soldiers | +video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BBC News | Cameroon is set to hold presidential elections in October, whilst an unresolved conflict rages within its borders.

For close to a decade, the country’s two English-speaking regions have been gripped by violence that has claimed over 6,000 lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The near-decade-long conflict has stunted life in the area. BBC Africa Eye’s Blaise Eyong has been covering the crisis since the unrest began.