The Curtain Falls on Foly Dirane: Cameroon’s Star Host Passes Away

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CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian media landscape is in mourning. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Veyreton Adrien Tafen, universally known as Foly Dirane, who passed away this Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Yaoundé General Hospital.

A brilliant host, producer, and passionate mentor, Foly Dirane will forever be remembered as the mastermind behind the cult show “Délire” on CRTV. For nearly two decades, he turned his platform into a launchpad for young talent, revolutionizing entertainment and pop culture in Cameroon.

An Indelible Legacy

Beyond the screen, he was:

The creator of the mythical show Délire .

A central figure of the popular program Tam-Tam Week-End .

A dedicated coach who discovered and propelled numerous artists to stardom.

After several years of battling illness with courage, this cultural icon takes his final bow. He leaves behind a profound void but a lasting heritage that will continue to inspire media professionals for generations to come.