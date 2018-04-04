Home / English / The DO of Wabane,Chi Augustine Nwunagham abducted then released

The DO of Wabane,Chi Augustine Nwunagham abducted then released

April 4, 2018 Leave a comment

Based on reports, the DO of Wabane,Chi Augustine Nwunagham was abducted on Tuesday April 3rd from his vehicle as he travelled through the Ashong area by unknown armed civilians was later released.

