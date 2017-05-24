Tottenham Hotspur attacker Clinton N’Jie suffers snub and it is a vital career boost

Clinton N’Jie has not had much luck over the past two seasons, but one key development has finally gone his way.

The forward has been left out of Cameroon’s Confederations Cup squad, reports Yahoo, and it could provide a vital career boost.

N’Jie’s first season at Spurs was wrecked by injuries, and last season he was loaned to Marseille despite his desire to stick it out at Tottenham.

He has been just a bit-part player at Marseille and is unlikely to be signed permanently.

His performances there will not give Spurs any great desire to re-integrate him into their set up next season, and so N’Jie needs to focus on his future, and finding a new club for 2017/18.

The Confederations Cup campaign runs from June 17 to July 2, and while it could have put N’Jie into the shop window, he was not part of the starting XI which clinched the African Nations Cup, and going along to make up the numbers would have been a nightmare scenario.

This way he has a chance to start afresh and not have his future pushed to the back of the queue, and left scrambling on deadline day to find a new club.

He will report to Spurs for pre-season training in early July if he hasn’t found a new club by then, and while earning a prominent role is unlikely, he will at least have an opportunity to try and win over the head coach who once signed him.

