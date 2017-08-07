Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Clinton N’Jie’s brace

Clinton N’Jie scored two goals in his first match since leaving Tottenham permanently.

Clinton N’Jie’s exit from Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed earlier this summer and it was one of the most predictable moves of the off-season.

The Cameroon international failed to impress Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino in 2015/16 and was sent out on loan to Marseille last season.

His spell there was inconsistent but he did enough to convince the French side to sign him permanently, and he kicked into a new gear last night.

After an impressive pre-season, N’Jie played his first game as a permanent Marseille player in a win over Dijon as Ligue 1 kicked off.

N’Jie began on the bench before coming on as a half-time substitute and changed the game.

A darting run into the box saw him get on the end of a cross and bundle the ball home. The finish was not pretty but he showed a poacher’s instinct.

The second was a goal from outside the box which caught a big deflection, but to get into position to take the shot he cut inside from the left and dribbled past three player, nutmegging one.

It was form like this which convinced Spurs to buy him in the first place, and asks questions of why Spurs did not give him more of a chance.

The familiar surroundings of Marseille – a second season in a row – and a manager showing faith in him appear to have helped him.

He will remain an enigma to Tottenham fans and more inconsistency may be around the corner, but it is not like Spurs have strengthened since letting him leave.

Here is a look at the reaction to his display…

Young winger njie just scored 2 for Marseille, sign him up @SpursOfficial #THFC #COYS

— Thierry Richards (@thierryrichards) August 6, 2017

Njie ripping it up for Marseille, scored 2, caused havoc since coming on at half time for Payet!! #thfc #coys — Matt (@Spurs2380) August 6, 2017

Spursy — Justin P (@Topdogspurs) August 6, 2017

Hoping this says more about the standard of ligue 1 rather than his quality — Thomas Llewellyn (@_Steeldawg) August 6, 2017

Never cut the mustard at Spurs but seems to be making light work of Dijon. I apologise. — Nate (@stateofcoys) August 6, 2017

This is the exact Clinton Njié Spurs once used to own. Potential was always there, just needed a proper chance.https://t.co/WVQAuITJR2 — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) August 6, 2017

Of course Njie turns into Messi as soon as he leaves — All things Tottenham (@allthingscoys) August 6, 2017

