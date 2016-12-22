Tottenham Hotspur loanee Clinton N’Jie scores dramatic injury-time winner for Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Clinton N’Jie scored a dramatic injury time winner for Marseille as they won 2-1 at SC Bastia in Ligue 1 last night.

N’Jie was sent to the south of France on a year-long loan as part of the deal that saw Georges-Kevin Nkoudou move to White Hart Lane,

And he had only been on the pitch for one minute when he popped up in the area and calmly finished into the corner to give Marseille a vital three points in their last game before the Christmas break.

It was their fourth win in a row and moved them up to sixth in the table.

It was his fourth goal since moving to the Stade Velodrome and he has made nine starts in the league.

Nkoudou, meanwhile, is yet to be handed his first Premier League start for Spurs but has impressed in his five cameo appearances.

Here is N’Jie’s dramatic winner



Hertfordshire Mercury