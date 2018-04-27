Home / English / Traditional rulers pay hommage to Nfon Mukete after Senate reappointment
Nfon Victor E.Mukete

Traditional rulers pay hommage to Nfon Mukete after Senate reappointment

April 27, 2018 1 Comment

Journal du Cameroun | The eldest member of Cameroon’s Senate was offered a hectic reception by Bafaw traditional rulers on Tuesday on the occasion of the opening of the Ordinary session of the Senate.
His kinsmen came to pay their respect to a custodian of tradition and beacon of time in whom the Head of State Paul Biya has once again placed his trust in by re-appointing him as Senator.

To the traditional rulers, this is a sign of confidence placed by the Head of State on the Bafaw people and a call for them to work harder in consolidating peace and national unity.

Senator Victor Mukete in traditional fashion was moved by the gesture from his kinsmen who he hailed for their selflessness in putting a halt to all their activities to commune with him.

“By leaving your numerous occupations and businesses to commune with us on this very special day, you have once again proven your continuous love to my humble self,” he said.

Senator VE Mukete used the opportunity to stress the importance of living together in peace, love and harmony despite any differences and difficultieson the road.

Check Also

Cameroon separatists force army to retreat after face off in Northwest

africanews | Armed men believed to be separatists forced Cameroonian security forces to retreat when …

One comment

  1. brandino
    April 27, 2018 at 13:23

    Greedy and sinful Traditional hommage to Nfon Mukete. At his age can he not rest. Please rest. you cannot continue to serve Cameroon to its grave. Why does Cameroon have to be governed by elder retirees. What is going to happen to the young generation if these old rag-tagged men and women cannot retire and stay quiet!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved