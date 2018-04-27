Traditional rulers pay hommage to Nfon Mukete after Senate reappointment

Journal du Cameroun | The eldest member of Cameroon’s Senate was offered a hectic reception by Bafaw traditional rulers on Tuesday on the occasion of the opening of the Ordinary session of the Senate.

His kinsmen came to pay their respect to a custodian of tradition and beacon of time in whom the Head of State Paul Biya has once again placed his trust in by re-appointing him as Senator.

To the traditional rulers, this is a sign of confidence placed by the Head of State on the Bafaw people and a call for them to work harder in consolidating peace and national unity.

The moment the eldest member of #Cameroon's Senate VE Mukete arrived his residence welcomed by his kinsmen. pic.twitter.com/htW9zo70q8 — FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) April 24, 2018

Senator Victor Mukete in traditional fashion was moved by the gesture from his kinsmen who he hailed for their selflessness in putting a halt to all their activities to commune with him.

“By leaving your numerous occupations and businesses to commune with us on this very special day, you have once again proven your continuous love to my humble self,” he said.

Senator VE Mukete used the opportunity to stress the importance of living together in peace, love and harmony despite any differences and difficultieson the road.