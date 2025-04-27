Tragedy in Yaoundé: Francis Ngannou Reportedly Involved in Fatal Accident

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | A tragic incident involving Cameroonian mixed martial artist and professional boxer Francis Ngannou has come to light following reports widely circulated on social media. Ngannou, who currently competes in the Heavyweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident that led to the death of a young woman named Ntsama Brigitte Manuella.

The accident reportedly occurred during the Easter weekend in the Omnisports neighborhood of Yaoundé. There are conflicting accounts regarding the exact circumstances of the incident. Some reports claim that Ngannou’s vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, while others allege that Ngannou himself was riding a motorcycle that struck the young woman. She suffered multiple fractures and required urgent surgical intervention due to the severity of her injuries. Sadly, she passed away around the time of the procedure.

Despite the accident occurring several days ago, no official statement became public until the victim’s death. It has been reported that Francis Ngannou covered the full hospitalization costs for the young woman, but questions are now being raised regarding the silence surrounding the event. Many observers are questioning why Ngannou chose not to address the incident on his social media platforms, where he maintains a significant presence.

An official investigation is currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. As the investigation progresses, many await further clarification on the events that transpired and the decisions made in the aftermath.

Family Urges Removal of Sensitive Images

As images of the deceased victim in her hospital bed continue to circulate, the family (video below) is respectfully requesting that individuals refrain from sharing and remove these photos from social media, as their continued circulation causes significant pain to a family still mourning their loss.