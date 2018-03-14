Tsotsis steal artificial turf at a Cameroonian stadium

Citizen | A ground of motorcycle taxi men took artificial turf from Cameroon’s Douala Stadium.

The 160, 000 square foot of artificial turf was removed so that natural grass could be laid in the stadium in preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium in brought day light.

Various football stakeholders in Cameroon were angered by this incident.

“The stadium construction is under the administration of a new director but this grass was put by the Cameroonian Federation (Fecafoot) who are its owner.” veteran journalist Nathaniel Njong told soka25east.

“I fail to understand why this artificial turf which is in a good condition is being sold instead of being placed in small stadiums such as Wouri, Nkam, Moungo, Sanaga-Maritime which were recently approved to host the matches of the Division 2 Championship and possibly to be training stadiums for professional league clubs.” he added.