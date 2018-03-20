Home / Africa / Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon – govt

Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon – govt

March 20, 2018 3 Comments

YAOUNDE, March 20 (Reuters ) – A Tunisian engineer was killed by his kidnappers in Anglophone Southwest Cameroon and his body was recovered in a rescue operation on Monday, Cameroon’s government said.

Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement that another Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians kidnapped last week while working for the Tunisian road construction company Soroubat were rescued during the operation.

3 comments

  1. Mbappe
    March 20, 2018 at 18:48

    We also need details on how many terrorists were smoked.

    Reply
  2. Senator
    March 20, 2018 at 18:51

    Ambazonians do not kidnap people! Let it be known that the Cameroonian government is good at doing bogus operations so as to discredit our struggle! There’s been reports of capture/release, killings/rescue operations from the LRC regime! They used this same fake method against Boko Haram to coax the Americans for money!

    Reply
  3. KONGOSA
    March 20, 2018 at 19:01

    wHO CARES?

    Reply

