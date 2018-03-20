Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon – govt

YAOUNDE, March 20 (Reuters ) – A Tunisian engineer was killed by his kidnappers in Anglophone Southwest Cameroon and his body was recovered in a rescue operation on Monday, Cameroon’s government said.
Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement that another Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians kidnapped last week while working for the Tunisian road construction company Soroubat were rescued during the operation.
We also need details on how many terrorists were smoked.
Ambazonians do not kidnap people! Let it be known that the Cameroonian government is good at doing bogus operations so as to discredit our struggle! There’s been reports of capture/release, killings/rescue operations from the LRC regime! They used this same fake method against Boko Haram to coax the Americans for money!
wHO CARES?