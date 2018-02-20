Tunisie – Sfax : le navire intercepté à destination du Cameroun avait des équipements militaires à bord

JAWHARA | Les services douaniers à Sfax ont achevé, dimanche, la fouille du navire battant pavillon panaméen qui a été conduit au port de Sfax, le 15 février 2018, pour contrôle après avoir détecté 24 conteneurs non déclarés. Le navire de provenance de Russie devait se rendre au Cameroun.
L’Armée nationale qui a inspecté les équipements saisis par les douanes tunisiennes, suite à cette fouille, suppose que ces équipements sont destinés à un camp militaire appartenant à une armée irrégulière, fait savoir, lundi, à l’agence TAP, le porte-parole de la direction générale des douanes, Haythem Zaned.
Il s’agit de bulldozers, d’ambulances, de camions citernes, de voitures blindées, de véhicules de transport de militaires, de générateurs électriques, d’uniformes militaires et d’appareils de communication radio et satellite.
Le ministère public a transféré l’affaire au Pôle judiciaire antiterroriste, à Tunis, pour la suite de l’enquête.
This consigment of Military hardwares of the ADF should be released without delay. Others have already arrived SC. IEDs, RPGs drones etc will soon be used against the terrorists from LRC.
@ MVOMEKA
we don’t want to know your operation, you need to keep secret ” terrorist “.
It is clear that france is working hard not to let the Cameroonians army get weapons
The US and Russia make a lot of money selling guns and ammunition. Annual revenue for the US alone stands at $13.5 billion (IBIS World). It is a lucrative business, which explains why there is chaos around the globe. That aside, I once overhead a Nigerian boasting of how he made good money smuggling arms into Cameroon through Munyenge in the 90s. Thus, if we don’t wake up from this slumber that country might be turned into the next Libya, South Sudan, Central African Republic, etc. Lucas Ayaba Cho might have cut a deal in the arms business. How different is he? Those of you killing fellow citizens should wakeup. I am a Cameroonian but not part of President Biya’s clique. I am an Anglophone but not an ambazonian. I can’t endorse any group that is violent because I value people’s lives.
thanks you
@ One humanity
Thank you , if we can have so many people like you Africa will be a peace place to live .
@Pharaon and Bamendaboy: You are welcome guys.
Thanks to go to director of customs for doing his job, declaring the facts and making them public showing that he clearly wont accept this type of cargo in his port .