Home / Français / Tunisie – Sfax : le navire intercepté à destination du Cameroun avait des équipements militaires à bord

Tunisie – Sfax : le navire intercepté à destination du Cameroun avait des équipements militaires à bord

6 hours ago 8 Comments

JAWHARA | Les services douaniers à Sfax ont achevé, dimanche, la fouille du navire battant pavillon panaméen qui a été conduit au port de Sfax, le 15 février 2018, pour contrôle après avoir détecté 24 conteneurs non déclarés. Le navire de provenance de Russie devait se rendre au Cameroun.

L’Armée nationale qui a inspecté les équipements saisis par les douanes tunisiennes, suite à cette fouille, suppose que ces équipements sont destinés à un camp militaire appartenant à une armée irrégulière, fait savoir, lundi, à l’agence TAP, le porte-parole de la direction générale des douanes, Haythem Zaned.

Il s’agit de bulldozers, d’ambulances, de camions citernes, de voitures blindées, de véhicules de transport de militaires, de générateurs électriques, d’uniformes militaires et d’appareils de communication radio et satellite.

Le ministère public a transféré l’affaire au Pôle judiciaire antiterroriste, à Tunis, pour la suite de l’enquête.

Check Also

Paul Biya, Cameroon’s Roaming President

OCCRP | In October 2016, when an overloaded train derailed in the small town of …

8 comments

  1. MVOMEKA
    5 hours ago at 14:22

    This consigment of Military hardwares of the ADF should be released without delay. Others have already arrived SC. IEDs, RPGs drones etc will soon be used against the terrorists from LRC.

    Reply
  2. bamendayBoy
    3 hours ago at 15:51

    @ MVOMEKA

    we don’t want to know your operation, you need to keep secret ” terrorist “.

    Reply
  3. Pharaon
    3 hours ago at 16:04

    It is clear that france is working hard not to let the Cameroonians army get weapons

    Reply
  4. One Humanity
    3 hours ago at 16:42

    The US and Russia make a lot of money selling guns and ammunition. Annual revenue for the US alone stands at $13.5 billion (IBIS World). It is a lucrative business, which explains why there is chaos around the globe. That aside, I once overhead a Nigerian boasting of how he made good money smuggling arms into Cameroon through Munyenge in the 90s. Thus, if we don’t wake up from this slumber that country might be turned into the next Libya, South Sudan, Central African Republic, etc. Lucas Ayaba Cho might have cut a deal in the arms business. How different is he? Those of you killing fellow citizens should wakeup. I am a Cameroonian but not part of President Biya’s clique. I am an Anglophone but not an ambazonian. I can’t endorse any group that is violent because I value people’s lives.

    Reply
  5. Bamendaboy
    1 hour ago at 18:03

    @ One humanity

    Thank you , if we can have so many people like you Africa will be a peace place to live .

    Reply
  6. Phyrne
    1 min ago at 19:18

    Thanks to go to director of customs for doing his job, declaring the facts and making them public showing that he clearly wont accept this type of cargo in his port .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved