Two Cameroonian troops killed in overnight raid in Bamenda

Two members of Cameroon’s security forces have been killed in Bamenda, capital of the Northwest region of the country. According to BBC Afrique, the death of the gendarmes – paramilitary troops – were recorded in an overnight raid on a security checkpoint in Bamenda. The source of the attack remains unknown even though the Northwest and Southwest regions of the Central African nation have been under high security over what has become known as the ‘Anglophone crisis.’
?Updates From Bamenda?
NW Regional delegate for comms confirms there was an attack in Bamenda last night and 2 Gendarmes have lost their lives. Where are we heading to ? SMH https://t.co/fKVWJETjI7
In September 2016, a curfew was imposed by the governor of the region after a bomb attack had injured three soldiers. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique told state TV at the time that the bomb blast was a “terrorist attack”. The two regions – Northwest and Southwest – in early October attempted a symbolic declaration of independence from Cameroon, which move led to clashes with deployed security agents. !https://static.euronews.com/articles/40/21/402143/1024x576_bonus-Bamend.jpg!
Cameroon's Anglophone crisis created 'warlike atmosphere' – Bamenda Bishops https://t.co/nUmrO7e6fi
Deaths were recorded, scores were reported injured whiles hundreds were also arrested in the process. The government insisted that the security agencies applied proportional force in dealing with the protesters. Calls for an independent probe into the violent incidents have been drummed by foreign governments, human rights and global political blocs such as the U.N. and E.U. The incumbent president Paul Biya who has stressed that the unity of Cameroon remained non-negotiable has also called for dialogue after having condemned the clashes.
Cameroon must protect and defend rights and freedoms – US on Bamenda clasheshttps://t.co/3jiDdBw0kd
Only an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue can resolve the present impasse. No Presidential decree, no dirty tricks, no bribing of Anglophone traitors, no Commission on Bilingualism, no BIR can stop the present momentum of the struggle. The earlier Biya accepts this statement of facts the better for him and his so-called “Island of Peace”.
Every single life matters. Both military and civilians were bread winners of their families. They were loved and cheershed The human casualties in any confrontation renders apparent victory useless. The worst part is millions spend to fight when we dont even have clean water to drink. Mentality crises ?
The so-called warrant of arrest against the Southern Cameroonian leadership is a blessing in disguise and a joke in bad taste. It helps to internationalise our struggle and also to expose LRC as a lawless country where human rights are not respected. Spain issued a warrant of arrest against separatist leaders. LRC suddenly discovered that there is something called warrant of arrest. A country that arrested a sitting justice of the supreme court WITHOUT a warrant of arrest now wants to use a warrant of arrest to disrupt a legitimate struggle. LRC should remember that “He who comes into equity must come with clean hands”. The hands of LRC are dirty, very dirty. This is a dictatorship ruled by deceit, fear and not law.
LRC is a lawless country that does not respect human rights and even her own constitution. It is a country where there is no press freedom. No democratic country on planet earth can ever respect any warrant of arrest from such a genocidal country. The leadership of this genocidal country has even been dragged before the ICC for crimes against humanity and genocide. Amnesty International, the international crisis group and other international human right groups have protested bitterly against the flagrant abuse of human rights in LRC. A warrant of arrest from such a country can NEVER EVER be respected by any democratic country. Only Chad and Equatorial Guinea, two countries that sent soldiers to commit genocide in SC might respect such a warrant of arrest
Between September 22nd and October 2nd 2017 the Cameroon army shot and killed more than 122 people from the English Speaking regions of North West and South West.Internet was cut and the minister of Communication banned all media houses from talking about this killings.After 2nd October 2017 there has been more than 1000 people injured and more than 16000 people fleeing their homes.The government has kept silent about this and has threatened any news man or citizen who talks about this with heavy jail.The government of Cameroon led by President Paul Biya as I now understand it to be is the most WICKED government on planet earth even worse than North Korea.They are now making heavy noise about the killing of gendarmes to capture international sympathy .