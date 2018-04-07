Two Cameroonians engage in a bloody fight over a woman in Maryland, USA

Today News Africa | Two things can turn good friends into bitter and bloody enemies in Cameroon: Women and money.

A good friend can even forgive you if you refuse to pay them back a loan. But taking their woman away is synonymous with a death sentence in the Central and West African nation.

This widely known truth has followed two Cameroonians all the way to the United States.

In a gruesome video just released, two Cameroonians are seen battling to death with knives as blood flows in the State of Maryland in the United States .

Witnesses say it was all about a woman. A source still too traumatized to disclose everything said it was all about “modern marriage”.



[WARNING – GRAPHIC IMAGES!]