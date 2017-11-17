Two dead in Cameroon, Chinese clashes in Betare-Oya

Journal du Cameroun | A bloody clash between some local residents and Chinese miners in Bétaré Oya, East of Cameroon has left two deaths.

Reports say the clash started around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 15, when local residents in Betare Oya decided to showcase their anger over the mining carried out by Chinese nationals. The event resulted in scuffles. A certain Chinese civilian on the mine had fired at a local resident, called Issah.He died on the spot.

Issah’s death made residents even more angry, and eventually attacked the person responsible for the death of Issah. The Chinese man going by the reports, was beaten to death.

After “avenging” Issah’s death, the residents of Longa Malhi attacked other Chinese operators in the mine. Some escaped with minor injuries while most who were severely affected, have been rushed to the Yaounde Central hospital.

This is not the first time Chinese miners are clashing with the population of Longa Malhi in Betare Oya. Many suspect the Chinese farmers are encroaching on the land reserved for the population. Yesterday backlash was the height of the local population dissatisfaction.