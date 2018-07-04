Two French consortiums and a Canadian group shortlisted for technical assistance on the extension of Kribi deepwater port

Business in Cameroon | Patrice Melom (photo), managing director of Kribi deepwater port just launched an urgent restricted international call for proposals for technical assistance in the framework of the second phase of the port’s construction.



Two French consortiums and a Canadian group have already been shortlisted: Egis Port/Egis Cameroon/TME/Catram (French), Louis Berger/BEC La Routière (French) and Norda Stelo (Canadian). The deadline for their proposal is July 31, 2018, and the group or consortium chosen will win a CFA2.5 billion contract to monitor the construction and assist in the infrastructures’ commissioning.

Let’s remind that during this second phase of the Kribi port’s construction, a second container terminal, (with a 700-meter long dock while the first one was 350 meters long) an iron ore and an oil terminal will be built. For these works, an expert panel will be constituted for ex-post, ex-ante and interim evaluation of the quality of the works and suggest the improvements to be made.