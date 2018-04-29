Two gendarmes killed in northwest Cameroon, police disrupt Yaounde peace march

africanews | Two Cameroonian gendarmes – paramilitary officials – were killed by suspected separatists in the North West region. Local media reported that some gendarmes had been abducted bu unkown gunmen early on Saturday.
Reports emerged later in the day that the lifeless bodies had been found in the Bali Nyonga area of the restive region riled by pro-secessionist elements pushing for independence from French majority Cameroon.
The incident according to a local journalist covering the Anglophone crisis, Mimi Mefo of Equinoxe TV, had led to heavy deployment of soldiers as at Saturday evening.
On the same day, police in the capital Yaounde violently disrupted a religious peace march. They are said to have used live bullets to disperse the marchers. It is not immediately known why the police dispersed the group. A journalist with Equinoxe TV, however, said the march ended in a ‘bloody’ way.
Police had in March 2018 disrupted a similar protest. Over twenty broom wielding women were arrested for protesting but were later released.
The Anglophone region (Northwest and southwest) has been the epicentre of separatist agitation which started as a protest against marginalization of the regions by French-majority Cameroon.
Security forces numbering over thirty have so far been killed in guerrilla-style attacks claimed by separatists. The government has since ramped up the military option to deal with the crisis.
People in the regions continue to flee into nearby forests and into Nigeria. Talk of mediation has often come up but there is yet to be any concrete action in that regard.
May their souls rest in peace. Problem needs a political solution. Inept politicians conflating problem and setting up men in uniform and civilians to die figjting. 2 nations in Cameroon.. French Cameroun seeking mechanism to conquer Ambazonia outside its own parliament. Unnecessary and deadly adventures. PRC is responsibe.
Hypocrite !!
Not in my name. LRC has no union treaty with Southern Cameroons. We opposed their independence at the UN on 4/21/1961 and LOST. Those are the irrefutable facts. Try a referendum in Ambazonia to resolve problem. These killings are STUPID. Cannot dude what God separates.
Also let CRTV say the truth. How many soldiers killed in this war of annexation? Ambazonians fighting with zeal for their country. What are we fighting for?
Its a lie, no gendarm is killed, The very soldiers killed many armless persons in belo
It’s funny how the number of secessionists are no longer mentioned.
Former pm mafany, says there are other ways of erring out grievances. The people
used peace plants, women matched with brooms, a consortium was in place for
dialogue, the churches have intervened etc etc and outside entities have also spoken.
He and his master, are keeping deaf ears and dumb lips. And their only option, has
been to kill innocent people because they have the army.
Let Mafany, propose to us the other options that they think can solve the problem.
The national media has gone silent on the number of innocent civilians in West Cameroon butchered by the republican army.
Why would anyone kill an army they know is there to protect them?
The real story has been the excesses of the army on the people, abuse, torture, extortion, extrajudicial killings, blackmail, framing etc.
It all begins small and those East of the Mungo who believe they are superior Cameroonians because of French colonization will soon find out that they are just Africans like the rest of us nothing more.
English is just a tool of communication not superior to French just a tool, French is same but killing black West Cameroonians to prove how more French than France is a fools game.
This too will soon collapse after the dictator crosses over just like Mobutu etc
1. When Sudan realized that the war on S. Sudan was unwinnable, Sudan accepted defeat and withdrew her
soldiers
2. When Ethiopia realized that the war on Eritrea was unwinnable, the former withdrew her soldiers
3. When Indonesia realised that the war on East Timor was unwinnable, Indonesia withdrew her soldiers
4. When Serbia realized that the war on Kosovo was unwinnable, Serbia accepted the fact and withdrew
The above-.mentioned countries did not send so-called “LIVING TOGETHER CRUSADES” to their victims. The wars had made it impossible for the aggressors and victims to live together in peace.
“one and indivisible” LRC should learn from history and do the right thing. Dictator Biya’s unwinnable war was the last nail in the coffin of the “vivre ensemble”. It is over. It is FINITO
The death certificate of the INFORMAL “vivre ensemble” has already been signed, sealed and delivered. Dictator Biya’s UNWINNABLE war, Musonge’s so-called “Living together crusades” should, therefore, be considered as the ” last kicks of a dying horse”. Nothing more nothing less
More people will be killed on both sides. However, the informal union can NEVER be restored.
Dictator Biya will be remembered in history as the person who SINGLEHANDEDLY destroyed the informal union.
Dictators find it difficult to accept the truth. Russian soldiers were already on the streets of Berlin. However, Dictator Hitler was still telling his soldiers to continue to fight “bis zum bitteren Ende”.
Dictator Biya knows that SC is gone. But he is sending his soldiers to fight “bis zum bitteren Ende”
“bis zum bitteren Ende” = to the bitter end
Cameroon have to Look in Mirror! In Times like this people have to Count their Friends and Neighbors. Cameroon is signature member of too many International organizations like Francophonie ,The Commonwealth of Nations, Organization of Islamic States and United Nations but non of them including The African Union is Mediating the Crisis in Country. What does that say about cameroons relationship with this organizations?