U.S.: Md. man from Cameroon pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland resident faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Roland Chick Akum, formerly of Silver Spring, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors say Akum took two girls, ages 15 and 17, to a College Park motel last year and sold them for sex.

The 15-year-old left Akum in July 2017 and contacted authorities. Akum continued trafficking the 17-year-old girl until he was arrested a month later as part of an undercover operation targeting the website Backpage.

After being released on bond Akum, who is a citizen of Cameroon, purchased a one-way ticket to Cameroon. He was taken into custody before he could leave.

Akum is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 18.

