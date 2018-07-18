UK government calls for investigation over Cameroonian footage of killing of women and children

GOV.UK | Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin issued a statement on Cameroon.
Commenting on the recent video circulating in Cameroon of men wearing military-style uniforms executing two women and two children, Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin said:
The United Kingdom is deeply concerned by the images circulating in Cameroon of the horrific killings of four women and children by perpetrators in military-style clothing, including allegations that those responsible may be members of the Cameroonian armed forces.
I welcome President Biya’s decision to open an urgent investigation. Those responsible must face justice for their appalling actions – there is no justification for these actions.
