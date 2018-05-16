Un chef de village pro-Biya égorgé à Lebialem

237online | Panique et consternation se sont emparées des populations de Lébialem dans la région du Sud-ouest ce mardi. D’après des sources contactées dans la localité, le chef du village d’Ekeh a été égorgé ce mardi matin par des individus non identifiés.
Quelques heures avant son assassinat, la victime avait regroupé la population du village dans son palais pour préparer le défilé du 20 mai, précise notre source.
Même si les auteurs de l’assassinat n’ont pas été formellement identifiés, plusieurs témoins évoquent la thèse d’une attaque sécessionniste.
Le week-end dernier, les groupes armés sécessionnistes avaient, en effet, menacé de s’en prendre à toute personne qui s’associerait à la célébration de la fête du 20 mai dans les régions anglophones.
Le pauvre chef n’avait -il pas aussi les droits de l’Homme à respecter ????
RIP héro. Tu seras vengé même s’il faut détruire tout le village car ceux qui t’ont lâchement égorgé font partie de ta population. Ils disent ici tout le temps que tout le monde les supportent alors qu’ils forcent la majorité non séparatiste. Ici par exemple, le fait qu’ils sont majoritaires (dans ce forum) leur fait croire qu’ils sont majoritaires au Kamerun ( étant dans un forum Kamerunais). BIYA A DÉCLARÉ LA GUERRE AUX TERRORISTES DE BH, SW & NW, PAS AUX POPULATIONS. Atanga Ndi doit organiser les commités d’auto défence dans chaque village.
Gros parvenu de Bokito, le francais te depasse! Si Biya n’a pas declare’ la guerre, pourquoi doit-on punir toute la population en detruisant tout leur village? Forum Camerounais blah, blah, blah! Petit buyam sellam, les creuseur de trous comme toi nw peuvent fabriquer la roue d’une moto, n’en parlons pas de l’internet!
This is the handiwork LRC. They are known for these tricks.
just shut up, with your fake propaganda so its the Republic of Cameroon who gives the weapon to fight the army to
Mhuy ambazonia are people from God there never done anything everything is from the government okay only time will tell wait and see
These muppets should cornered and just eliminated.
No arrest anymore except for intelligence gathering.
We should adopt the Chaka Zulu mantra and this $&& will be done.
The GOC and military are too lenient.
… should all be cornered and eliminated….
RIP CHIEF
Look at frogs coming out here to shade crocodile tears. Sons if b*tches when our mother’s are executed by your so called army I don’t see this comment’s from douche bag’s like mbappe .Hypocrites talking about conered and be eliminated why don’t you ask your mom to go do the job. We will not tolerate any traitors in the house.
The national media in Cameroon has not published any images of executed civilians by the army, the old people burnt alive in their homes, the villages burnt by the army, the thousands of Anglophones sleeping in the forest, the children who have died in the forest, the mass graves by the army,
The reason these images are seen only on Facebook or other non Cameroonian media entities is simple, the media in Cameroon is controlled by the majority East of the Mungo and most of the majority East of the Mungo are in a way turning a blind eye to the atrocities and excesses of the army on the minority Anglophones.
The German media did not show the killing of the Jews!
The French Cameroon media will not show the killings of Anglophones because silence is indirect support.
Who is fooling who?
give me a break with your fake propaganda, like the rest of your clans too.” terrorist”
the national media in south Cameroon has not published any images and videos of law enforcement who have been beheaded, many principals have been killed, and teachers, No school for students, young kids with a gun ready to fight the army, young girl being raped by ambasonia member.
Before you re coming here opened your dirty mouth, get the fact straight.
who is fooling who too?
@bamendayBoy sees nothing with lrc foolish action. Its simply good for lrc to go and take back northern cameroons from Nigeria. Take back Eq Guinea and Gabon, arnt these lrc territories as you claim?.
I will let you know that the union between the cameroons is history. CameroUn is fighting a lost war. They will soon go
I wasn’t the one who divide Cameroon in two-part for your answer, you need to go asked the queen Elisabeth “UK”, therefore northern Cameroon could come back to his people
@lum, my sister why do you guys like complaining this much? Is it so hard for you to create your own media and report the atrocities? You talk of the images of the atrocities only being shwon by the foreign media, could you name which foreign media has shown the images? I would also like to see them. In as much as we don’t like what is happening in Cameroon today, i think it is not helpful to point fingers at a particular groups. You talk of all national media in Cameroon being owned by “east of the mungo people”, as if STV is also owned by those people? Why do you anglophones like pointing fingers at francophones gor no reason? Is it the government of Cameroon that you are fighting or it is the francophones that you are fighting? You guys always talk as if that givernment is all franco??
@lum what have francophones done to you guys? Is your fight against francophones or against the government? Because francophones and the government are two different groups or entities. Government is made up of both francophones and anglophones. You complain about the coverage of the crisis as if there are no anglophone media houses in Cameroon? We are in a war situation where the government has made any coverage of the war very hard for both national and international media. Most people in the world are not even aware of what is happening in Cameroon because the government has made it very difficult and even impossible for any media house to independently operate in the areas that are experiencing the conflict. Yet you guys somehow still find ways to blame ordinary francophones.
@lum even the Cameroon army is made up of both anglophones and francophones, whi are all responsible for the atrocities committed, yet you surprisingly find only francophones to blame. Ome would have understood if all the anglophones in the army had resigned, but no, they are all still in the army, committing terrible crimes and atrocities against the innocent people of the areas in conflict. Somehow, you can’t see this, because it is only normal to blame francophone soldiers. People don’t know anything about the killings and burnings back home, because government restricted access to the war torn areas. In other parts of the world that are having conflicts, you see the famous international media houses like cnn, bbc and france24 covering, but in Cameroon government has not allowed this.
But you will somehow blame francophones. Fight your fight with the army(which is made up of both francophones and anglophones) and leave francophones alone. I think they ( francophones ) are not responsible for your current predicament, it is the government( made up of both francophones and anglohones ) that is responsible for this situation. Turn your anger to the government and not the ordinary francophone who knows nothing about what is happening. The mere fact that anglophone soldiers and ministers are still working with the government should be enough to make you understand that not all anglophones agree with this separatist ideology. I will only take this fight serious the day all anglophone civil servants, ministers and soldiers will resign from the government.
In other words, let sleeping dogs lie right? Lazy lazy ignorant slavish frogs having no problem whatsoever to be French slaves.
@Cavani
we will eliminate all the resistance include you ” Cavani “bastard. if you don’t like it just opened your channel “TV youtube ” like the rest of your clans.
like” mvomeka ” mentioned here, the war continued frogs head.
Cpdm troll @bamenda boy aka savage beti from the forest after having intercourse with monkeys and other creatures you have the courage to come here and voice your ignorance this is just the beginning .The land of the brave will never surrender
calls me the vampire its better for me
you can dream, nothing is wrong with that nymfuka, which beginning see me this rat.
you are search a dullest person.
I know right ” the land of the brave will never surrender “
Why are you rambling incoherently dimwit we will evicerate any occupiers from our land piece of sh*t .By the way change that name of yours imposter.
who told you that was your lane, do you have any fact, wow I forget your 1961 as an excuse.hahahahah a dull person
a dog Will remain a dog.
you need to go and see your queen ” UK ” again for mercy
I said earlier this is the handy work of lrc to make sure the 20th may take Place. No 20th may in Ambaland
you don’t have any fact at all, we will enforce law and order for all the resistances
LRC is continuing with Active Genocide plans, they are to killing Mostly Southern Cameroon CPDM Militants and Francophones so as to use to justified the crimes they are perpetuating. But sorry to them, we are documenting every evidence.
We shall fight them to pay reparation at the end of the Barbaric Genocide.
**** TRAITORS BEWARE ****
1. The ANC killed South Africans who collaborated with the Apartheid regime,
2. Frelimo and Renamo killed Mozambicans who collaborated with the Portuguese,
3. SWAPO killed Namibians who collaborated with the Apartheid regime of South Africa,
4. MPLA and UNITA killed Angolans who collaborated with the Portuguese,
5. The Mau Mau killed Kenyans who collaborated with the British.
6. The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) killed South Sudanese who collaborated with the Government in Khartoum
7. The Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) killed Eritreans who collaborated with Ethiopia
8. The FALINTIL National Armed Forces for the Liberation of East Timor killed traitors
9. The Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), killed Kosovars who betrayed the struggle
you forget to mention ” the war continued “
Our Restoration Forces have the right to kill Southern Cameroonian traitors and self-seekers
It is wartime. Homeland must be defended against foreign terrorists from LRC.
Southern Cameroonians are for homeland or against the homeland. They cannot have it both ways.
DO NOT SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED !!!
THE WAR CONTINUES……
I like what you just mentioned “Our Restoration Forces have the right to kill Southern Cameroonian traitors and self-seekers”
I will remember you that, the sentence you have just saying
let’s fight someone need to be the boss or I am the boss or you re the boss.
please let’s go and fight like you mentioned, just closed your dirty mouth smelling like your mami Pima .
when you re ready let me know I will personally show up