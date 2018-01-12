UN condemns as racist Donald Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ remark

Guardian News | Human rights office steps into row as residents of nations maligned by president respond angrily and demand an apology
Remarks by Donald Trump describing immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from “shithole countries” were racist, the United Nations human rights office has said, as it led global condemnation of the US president.
On Thursday, Trump questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, instead suggesting the US should bring more immigrants from Norway, whose prime minister he had met on Wednesday.
“There is no other word one can use but racist,” the UN human rights spokesman, Rupert Colville, told a Geneva news briefing. “You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’, whose entire populations, who are not white, are therefore not welcome.”
The African Union said it was “frankly alarmed” by Trump’s language. “Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice,” AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo told the Associated Press. “This is particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity.”
The former Haitian president Laurent Lamothe also expressed his dismay, saying the US president’s remark “shows a lack of respect and ignorance”. The Haitian ambassador to the US, Paul Altidor, said Trump’s views were “based on stereotypes”.
Mexico’s former president, Vicente Fox, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, said in a colourful tweet that “America’s greatness was built on diversity”.
According to a report in the Washington Post, Trump said “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” after he had been presented with a proposal to restore protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and certain African nations as part of a bipartisan immigration deal. In a statement, the White House did not deny the account, instead highlighting Trump’s hardline immigration stance.
Cedric Richmond, Democratic representative and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Trump’s comments were “yet another confirmation of his racially insensitive and ignorant views” that reinforce “the concerns that we hear every day, that the president’s slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ is really code for ‘Make America White Again’.”
Mia Love, a Utah Republican whose family came from Haiti, condemned Trump’s remark as “unkind, divisive, elitist” and demanded an apology for the American people and the nations he “wantonly maligned”.
James Comey, who was fired as director of the FBI by Trump, quoted the inscription on the Statue of Liberty:
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” This country’s greatness and true genius lies in its diversity.
— James Comey (@Comey) January 12, 2018
David Miliband, the president of the International Rescue Committee, said Trump’s comments were leading a “race to the bottom on refugees”.
Trump has made few references to Africa since his election, and many senior Africa-focussed posts in his administration remain unfilled.
In September he amused some by appearing to invent a new country called Nambia while address African leaders in Washington. Trump also told them: “I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. It has a tremendous business potential.”
Boniface Mwangi, a well-known social activist in Kenya tweeted that Africa “isn’t a shithole.”
“It’s the most beautiful continent in the world. Beautiful,hardworking people. We have diamonds, gold, iron, cobalt, uranium, copper, bauxite, silver, petroleum, cocoa, coffee, tea etc. Sadly we have #shithole leaders like Trump shitting on us everyday,” Mwangi said.
Standing at a coffee stall outside an office block in Rosebank , a commercial and business neighbourhood in central Johannesburg, Blessing Dlamini, a 45-year-old administrative assistant, said Trump’s words came as “no surprise”.
“He has shown the world he is a racist. We should just block him from our thoughts,” Dlamini said.
“shithole Island of Peace”
Shame to our Africa lealers , therefore soon they will leave the shithole countries for vacation biya .
I am agree with you mr President Donald Trump
Some Africans coutries leaders need to stand and do the right thing .
Of course, Donald John Trump is 900%.
How can any person in his right senses remain indifferent when a Highly Indebted Poor Country( HIPC) borrows money to:
1. buy 500.000 election computers from china ?
2, host a white elephant project called AFCON ?
3. to organize phoney elections ?
4. fight an UNWINNABLE civil war ?
It’s funny that the Dictator of the same HIPC spends all his time gallivanting in the most beautiful cities on the globe yet his own country leaves much to be deserved: Child malnutrition,BCG stock outs, insecurity, poor infrastructure, frequent power outages scarcity of potable water, poorly furnished hospitals,refuse-infested beaches,etc.It is self-evident that this Dictator is completely out of touch with his own people.
Of course, Donald John Trump is 900% CORRECT
Buying computers without electricity… how will the students charge these computers??? The money should have been used to improve on the electricity situation of the country. Misplace priorities!!!!!! Our leaders or should i say our rulers.
Of course Mr. Trump is correct, no doubt about it.
I should also add that here in the US diversity is a strength, not a weakness. They face the same challenges we face ( Black/Latino/Native American marginalization; unequal development among States) . But they know that sticking together to solve these issues will makes them stronger.
I always say that secession is the easy way out, because we don’t have the guts to face our challenges.
The United States that we all admire today went through a civil war, through degradation, Jim Crow, but they are still together and STRONGER.
Discriminate and marginalization exist everywhere. I am a Francophone from the EAST region, and I am telling you that my people still get discriminated against with name calling such as pygmy.
This fourth grader wanted to say Africa is led by shitty leaders like Biya, who would take children’s puff puff money and hand it over to Nigerian 419 because he’s too blood- thirsty!
Take what Trump is saying as a challenge, and prove to him that you are no “shihol”.
The earlier you grasp the dynamics of this world the better. Amba is just a micro in the macro—hope when Trump and his troop of oyibo supremacists would land in Amba to drill THEIR oil you wouldn’t be running to Buhari for cover, and accuse soyabik….she’s mentor enough tho…
Normally this kind of information should be treated like the diversion that it is.america is an Aryan nation build to uphold Aryan value’s contrary to our interest.where it is interesting is when you tell some Africans in the diaspora to concentrate on sacreficing to build an imposing africa.they begin saying they are American blacks, British Black’s, French blacks.they are everything but what they are because they do not want to sacrefice to build what is theirs.prefering to live with constant insults in the house of others.if they are not married to gross rejected Aryan women to aryanise Thier defendants out of self hate.they give birth to children with after morphology and give them Aryan names like Michael,John,peter.making the children African in phisic and but Aryan in mind.
No surprise here.
When a government spends $ $4million a year in a Swiss hotel running away from filth, no portable water, no electricity, no internet, no reliable healthcare, poor roads why wouldn’t the American President who traffics in racism call them shithole countries.
When government policies are designed in European hotels with the interests of Europeans making sure that some sections of Cameroon particularly West Cameroon can never have a deep seaport or international airport to grow the economy locally why wouldn’t he call us shithole.
The government wasting time and money forcing citizens to become Francophones, Haiti is Francophone so what!
Leaders with only a vision for corruption and dictatorship.
Who will build Cameroon? Not the Portuguese, not Germans, not France!
I often feel sorry for the children our people give birth to in America, France, England,etc.without a solid economic base to enable them make a good living without going to look for work in companies owned by others.it is certain they will end up selling drugs killing each other and ending in prison for those who are not killed.what wealth can Africans with children in this countries show as a heritage that will be passed onto posterity?with no accumulated capital,no connection to the continent to build one,no language to unite around for common interest this children have no chance in competition against their Aryan oppennents.their ignorant parents think they made a favour to the children giving birth to them in Aryan land contrary to Africa presented as nothing.crule deception
This is a clear message to those countries to stop corruption and embezzlement and work to better the lifes of their citizens so that less of them will be looking for America as paradise.
Shithole President…
Trump, is 100 % right. Go and die in the Atlantic if you care.
I am an African from Cameroon and I support what president Trump just said.Go to Cameroon a country of less than 25 million people blessed with all natural and Human Resources.But ironically Cameroon is a shit hole country.The capital Yaounde is a smelly heap of garbage infested with mosquitoes and snakes.Yaounde and Douala the main cities are full of ghettoes.No water ,no lights.My question to all African presidents is this,Where is the money that is supposed to pull Africa out of this shithole and make Africa as beautiful as Europe ,America and some Asian countries going to?Where is Africa”s money Mr Presidents?On a visit to Asia precisely in South Korea I and my friend were told by a South Korean in our face to go back to our jungle Africa.Develop your countries Trump is right.
Africans should stop reacting to this kind of stupidity.
The thing is , the futur of this world is a very hot potato right now all over the world and everyone knows that Africa is the futur. The question is, do Africans even realise that they have all the power to be the masters 10/20 years from now?
The west understand the game and are making plans to take and continue to have control over Africa and her resources. They se that there is a new generation of Africans that is rising and they are doing every thing to brake that force. That will never happen.
We are a generation that have understood, and we have becom the masters of their game.
Trump the duck, Macron the “con ” H&M etc…can continue to play with thier old tools to brake the African spirit, but they will never succed!
We shouldn’t be too quick to blame Trumpt for such comments but we should rather blame our shithole leaders. These shithole useless nonentities in the name of leaders are the reason why Trump would call Africans shithole. They have reduced us to nothing for rubbish so much so that Africans seem to have no place in the world. All the stupid old foolish presidents should go to hell.
The best way to put President Donald Trump to shame is to avoid washing all those dirty linens in public, starting with the fire currently engulfing Douala University buildings with no sign of fire extinguishers, removing the foul-smelling mass of household garbage along Yaounde’s streets, paying Isidore Modjo and getting him off his sit-in demonstration in front of Issa Tchiroma’s ministry of info ……
Money meant to develop Africa has now become the personal wealth of African presidents and their ministers.Africa is being ridiculed because of underdevelopment.Wake upAfrica and build your countries.
CNN, is full of a group of frustrated individuals. Just look at them psycologically.
They tried this nonsense in putting this same Trump down during the 2016
presidential elections, but he beat them pants down. Ever since, they have
continued to try to fight hard to discredit him and they are falling down on slippery
land in the dry season.
Can CNN, confirm that Africa and Haiti, are not shitholes?
Watch the African country brave enough to come out and condemn Trump! At least out of 53, we have heard from Botswana…anyone else? Dare, if you don’t want the CIA to take you out of power with headlines such as this: ‘The president of Nigeria was shot in the head by a 23 year old high school graduate. The US is calling on peaceful transition to democracy!’ During the UN’s vote on making Jerusalem the Israeli capital, almost all african countries abstained, the rest of them voted in favor of america. Those idiots have put themselves in a position where Trump can come in their houses and screw their wives on the dining table while they stand and watch…I would really love that to happen to them really.
It is tempting in anger at Donald Trump’s rantings against the black nations and people. The reason is simple. Sycophancy and praise-singing have been so elevated and promoted in governance that all else is frowned upon.
And yet, commonsense dictates that our best friends should act as our mirrors in pointing out where we need to improve – comb our hair, knot our ties, polish our shoes, etc. When these things are not done at home, we allow the Donald Trumps and outsiders to take over. And it hurts!
Put emotions on the side.
What this moron is saying is actually good stuff.
The truth should be told even if that hurts.
This is a debate we should have about why the whole continent and by amalgam all “black” countries are sh&tholes.
This has to elevate us instead of diminishing us.