UN Envoy: Cameroon Should Release Detainees, Restore Internet, Open Dialogue to End Strike

YAOUNDE — The U.N. special envoy for Central Africa visited Cameroon this week to seek an end to the months-long stalemate on the strike and unrest in English-speaking parts of the country.
Francois Lonseny Fall, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the U.N. Regional Office for Central Africa, called on the government of Cameroon to take two steps to facilitate the reopening of dialogue with strikers in the English-speaking regions.
The United Nations cannot be indifferent when there are issues that could threaten the peace and stability of a sovereign state, he said, recommending that all detainees be liberated. He said the U.N. believes that if detainees are freed, peace will quickly return to Cameroon.
He also reiterated the U.N.’s call that the internet be reinstated in the northwest and the southwest. He called the internet blackout a violation of the freedom to access information.
Government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma declined VOA’s request for comment on the special envoy’s Wednesday statement, but said President Paul Biya is aware of the situation.
The government has announced some reforms to address the strikers’ grievances, but talks broke down earlier this year after the government refused to release detainees. Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the strike, including three activist leaders currently on trial for charges related to violent unrest in December. If convicted, those three leaders could face death sentences. Schools remain closed in the affected areas; the internet was cut in January.
Tensions began in November when English-speaking lawyers and teachers in the two regions refused to work, demanding reforms. The situation intensified as the strike pulled other activists who say the country’s English-speaking minority is marginalized and those regions should declare total independence.
Biya has ruled out any discussion on the question of national unity.
The U.N. special envoy told reporters that the U.N. will not get involved on questions of secession or a return to federalism in Cameroon. He said Cameroon has strong institutions and a functioning democratic parliament to address political matters.
BS,
UN an instrument of domination by western countries.
UN should as for the arrest of the likes of George W Bush,
Tony Blair and people will start to believe that it is truly impartial.
In the meantime, FYS
Mbappe, you are going out of topic. Do the decent thing. Call on Mr. Paul Biya to either reschuffle decision makers at PRC or resign for mishandling this crisis. Southern Cameroons people are not going to surrender!
The unfortunate thing is that even the UN is incompetent to manage issues,
the more reason, why the US keeps bypassing it and doing damage around
the world.
It would not be surprising, that the AU, will follow suit. These coat and
tie decision makers, are full of surprises.
@Mbappe,
Pls stop deflating from the real issues, if u want to compare Biya with Tony Blair, George Bush, etc ..then, u are disrespecting them because they where voted in and voted out. Biya was never voted in, and Biya will never do half of what they did in any level even in the next 50yrs. All Biya has don’t is sell Cameroon, borrow enough money that our children, children will never pay back.
That said, UN should visit SW or NW and hold in a meeting in those regions without any delegation from yde. If not then all they are doing in yde is nonsense.
The U.N. will not get involved on questions of secession or a return to federalism in Cameroon. Cameroon has strong institutions and a functioning democratic parliament to address political matters.
Cameroon has but vampires , clueless and greedy members of the parliament.They work only for personal interest and not for the People.Double Standard UN. If Biya decides to kill all southern Cameroonians the UN will not interven because we have seen it in other African countries like Ruwanda. Just empty talk.
@Fred..Do you know the meaning of strong institutions and a functioning Democracy that you are attributing to Cameroon?? When we talk of institution and democracy we must first of all look at the principles of separation of power which is the only guarantee for any respect of the constitution and laws. There is no separation of powers in Cameroon and as a result there is no respect of the law and constitution—-meaning the institutions are not strong and democracy can there not function. For example, the 1996 constitution has never been implimented(20years) Article 6 of the constitution etc
Hubris and smugness did not allow for the release of once trusted, able lieutenant like Marafa Hamidou Yaya; it is doubtful that outsiders like these can receive the royal nod. But of course pride almost always precedes a fall, n’est-ce pas (Yaya Jahmeh, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu sese seku kuku Ngbendu was Zabanga, etc)?
With how far the strike is gone and how wide it is, some critics, have
disappeared from the forum, to thin air.
`Small pickin cutlass …..` insults have reduced. `Massa, Anglos dem don
mad ooooo`. Bravo.
`As the UN Oga just meet with Tchiroma`, he just became intoxicated
with a symdrome …… and told the world how the UN with a responsibility
on SC, suddenly refuses its role three times.
This season, seems not to be a good one for decision making. Aluta ……
UK, seems to act Pilate and washing its hand off it, so no Anglo blood
stains its hands. But they are directly involved. E sermon.
Real things has started happening.