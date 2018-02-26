Un fonctionnaire enlevé par des présumés sécessionnistes anglophones

Xinhua | Au Cameroun anglophone où une mouvance sécessionniste s’impose depuis octobre dernier, un fonctionnaire a été enlevé samedi par des présumés séparatistes, portant à deux le nombre des personnalités gouvernementales enlevées, a confirmé dimanche une source proche de l’otage.
Selon des témoins, le délégué régional des affaires sociales pour la région du Nord-Ouest, Nimbom Arong Yong, a été enlevé par des individus armés non-identifiés alors qu’il assistait aux funérailles dans le village Nyen, situé près du village d’Ambo de l’arrondissement de Batibo.
“Le délégué s’est rendu à Nyen samedi pour assister aux funérailles. Lui et son chauffeur ont été enlevés par une bande armée. Le chauffeur a été libéré plus tard. Quant au délégué régional, nous n’avons aucune nouvelle de lui depuis samedi”, a indiqué à Xinhua dimanche une source familiale.
Le 11 février, le sous-préfet de Batibo Marcel Namata Diteng, avait également été kidnappé dans des conditions presque similaires et mystérieuses, alors qu’il s’apprêtait à se rendre à la place des fêtes locale pour présider la cérémonie de la 52eme fête nationale de la jeunesse.
Même si pour l’heure, aucune revendication n’a été faite, de sérieux soupçons sont portés vers les sécessionnistes de l’Ambazonie, Etat proclamé depuis octobre dernier, qui ont multiplié ces derniers temps des menaces de mort contre les autorités locales.
Le Social Democratic Front (SDF), principal parti d’opposition camerounaise a dû changer le lieu de son congrès à Bamenda, capitale régionale du Nord-Ouest, le 21 février dernier, la veille de ses assises à la suite de menaces de représailles et violences proférées par les sécessionnistes.
Depuis plus d’un an, la minorité anglophone, représentant environ 20% de la population camerounaise, proteste contre ce qu’elle juge la marginalisation vis-à-vis du pouvoir centrale. Les plus radicaux ont pris la sécession pour la seule option, devenus désormais terroristes aux yeux de Yaoundé.
we will not negotiate with terrorist period, therefore nothing will change .
instead to fight with the government now , they are kidnapping people ahahahahhahahahahahahahha.
they are beheading school director .
they are kidnapping chief village .
they are raping women and childreen .
they are killing our law enforcement .
we will defeate you ” terrorist “
Just as the gov’t refused to fight in Cameroon and took the easy way to kidnap in Nigeria. You guys started all these Boko Haram tactics, now you are afraid to look at yourselves in the mirror. After killing all the terrorists you must negotiate! Looking forward to that!
young man:- who are the terrorist?..Do you know how this problem started?..Do you know where we are today?..Are you a patriotic cameroonian?..or just a cameroonian making noise as we see day in and day out?..Are you still suffering from French slavery?..be proud that we have people willing to fight for freedom in that country..Your words and your way of writing potrays alot of ignorance..You are proud of cameroonians killing cameroonians?..Have you thought of innocent people being killed and some are rfugees?..What do you think you will win?..This problem is over 2 years now and you still drink beer and make noise that you will win?..Please, stop this ignorance and be mature..We as cameroonians need to meet, seat and talk, honestly and openly , then look for a way forward..Stop hypocricy.
@Biko the real hypocrite is you from the left you praise terrorists actions from the right you play fake patriotic believe me all terrorists will be slaughtered before any debate will take place.
@Firefighter
Does Boko Haram live in Cameroon ?
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
YOU BE THE JUDGE!
LRC tricked Dr. Foncha et al. in 1961. The same LRC want to trick Southern Cameroonians again in 2018 with a so-called Commission on Bilingualism. Of course, the present generation will NEVER EVER allow that to happen.
The dirty tricks of 1961 MUST be corrected this time around come rain come shine. The french army, chadian army and LRC combined can NEVER EVER prevent the FINAL resolution of the Anglophone Question this time around.
Creating 999 military regions is a sheer waste of precious time, energy and scarce resources because the present momentum is UNSTOPPABLE.
The war continues
@Mvomeka
When those terrorist killing they own people did they care about dr foncha.
You re so disillusioned ,why they can go fight the government instead to kidnap innocent people .
Your ambazonia will win in your dream kept dreaming nothing wrong with that .
I dont know if we are dealing with brainless young men in this forum..We are from a country that 60 years after independence is not able to produce basic fundamental needs to its people and you keep on praising such a failed govt?..The public will and public interest in the 21 century is that young, modern and energetic cameroonians with dignity want to liberate this death country from French slavery but most of you dont seem to understand..
A normal average african brain should understand today that our problem is not bilingualism, we need to change our mind set, a mind set that has been stolen by the old half death gangs in ETOUDI.We want a strrong, capable and proud cameroon having dignity and not reliable on France..
Go sleep with bilingualism and multiculturalism..
Biko,
If you were to bring up an initiative say to rebuilt your family home, some of your very siblings will be against you. Eventually when the work is done they will be the first to praise you around and take photographs…and show to the world what they will now claim they have done.
History also reminds us that when slave trade was abolished, many slaves chose to remain with their oppressors.
Now, take my advice. Don’t spend any of your precious time responding to some people in this forum…especially those who are not out for any positive contribution etc. Someone may choose to remain federalist or status quote…but wishing people death or calling people terrorist is simply beyond comprehension..and need not be replied. Just my humble thought.
This people are kidnapping their own anglo people ? is oroko man , this guy is also probably from Bamenda. This is crazy.
There you go again! Tribalist and segregationist!
Sous prefet