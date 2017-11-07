Un gendarme sauvagement assassiné dans une attaque attribuée aux sécessionnistes

Koaci.com- Mardi 7 novembre 2017- Un gendarme été sauvagement assassiné par des individus non identifiés à Jakiri, une localité située dans le Nord-Ouest en proie aux revendications sociopolitiques depuis bientôt un an.
L’acte crapuleux qui plonge le pays sous le choc est attribué aux activistes armés du Southern Cameroon National Council (Scnc), mouvement classé terroriste par Yaoundé qui prône la sécession de la partie anglophone.
D’après les sources sécuritaires qui confirment la mort de leur camarade, la mort du gendarme est survenue au moment où des éléments de la gendarmerie nationale en intervention après l’incendie d’un collège, ont été pris à partie par des individus cagoulés et armés se réclamant du Scnc.
Ces individus ont incendié un collège. Ils se sont ensuite rendus dans un autre établissement scolaire de la localité, pour forcer les élèves à quitter les lieux. C’est à ce moment que les gendarmes appelés en renfort ont été pris à partie par les activistes du Scnc dont les mots d’ordre de désobéissance civile et d’appel à la grève ne sont plus suivis par les populations.
Des violents affrontements ont ensuite opposé gendarmes et activistes du Scnc.
La mort du gendarme a plongé le pays sous le choc.
Les unités spécialisées des forces de sécurité et de l’ordre ont lancé une chasse à l’homme en vue de rattraper les meurtriers du gendarme qui ont pris la fuite après leur forfait.
WHERE IS AMNESTY ……………………CAN YOU FOUL AROUND WITH A POLICE MAN IN THE USA AND LEAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT,………………………????????????????Criminals need to FEEL THE an IRON CLUB…………..
Ummmmmmm so peaceful these folks !!
OK now, Jakirians strap ur belts lots of heads will roll, it’s probably gonna be worst than what happened in Gaza.
You have the freedom to report that a gendarme who is a foreigner terrorising Ambazonians was killed in Ambazonia , did you have that same freedom to report that the military of Cameroun committed genocide in Ambazonia?
If you want to prevents more deads of your military all over Ambazonia, just withdraw them out.
@ police
Cameroon its one if you re not happy go to Nigeria.
you need to go read your history, so you can educate yourself.
you re the type of people who refer themselves to “1961” go get the fact right.
those who kill that gendarme are coward, conman, barbaric therefore when the government will trying to defend themselves, some people will blame the government @”[email protected]
where its the UN, EU, USA ” ambasonia a terrorist organization ”
where its the governor of river state ” Nigeria”
@Pharaoan, you think changing your name to what it is now will grant you special privileges to talk crap anyhow? Why condemn the killing of a brutal gendarmes and not the spraying of unarmed protesters with helicopter gun ship. When the pig you are will go back to Sudan, we will go back to Nigeria. This is not the first time our people are fighting the aggressors. More than 80 fell in Mamfe on Oct 1. Let the occupiers keep terrorizing, the people will rise as one and your thugs in uniform will not be able to stop them.
Maybe this gendarme was trying to steal a goat. That is what they are known for.
A citizen of la Republique is dead God rest his soul.
Hundreds of Ambazonians have been killed by this blood thirsty regime in silence. No one spoke, may their gentle souls be received in the bosom of our Lord. For us the living, we remember them as matyrs and their names will populate the pages of our history books.
Unfortunately la Republique and their handlers think they can do to Anglophones what they did to Bamileke under Ahidjo with Biya as his assistant. Times have changed and that will no longer be allowed.
Every drop of Ambazonian blood spilled will be accounted for.