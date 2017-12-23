UN Jerusalem vote list: The 128 countries that didn’t back US over their Israel capital decision

The Independent | Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was dealt a blow when the bulk of the United Nations General Assembly member states backed its motion to brand his unilateral move as “null and void”.
The resounding condemnation against the move by the US president was delivered by 128 countries – almost two-thirds of the 193 member states of the global alliance. Only nine, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, supported Mr Trump in his stance.
The UK, France and Germany were among the nations who voted in favour of the motion. It is not legally binding, but its near unanimous victory delivers an embarrassing blow to Mr Trump.
US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that Washington would take note of countries which had “disrespected” America by voting against it.
Mr Trump had earlier threatened to cut “billions” of aid dollars to nations which backed the UN’s motion.
Here are the countries that did so:
A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan
B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi
C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica
E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia
F: Finland, France
G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana
I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy
J: Japan, Jordan
K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan
L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg
M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique
N: Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway
O: Oman
P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal
Q: Qatar
R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia
S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria
T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey
U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan
V: Venezuela, Vietnam
Y: Yemen
Z: Zimbabwe
Member states that voted against the resolution:
G: Guatemala
H: Honduras
I: Israel
M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia
N: Nauru
P: Palau
T: Togo
U: United States
Member states that abstained:
A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia
B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina
C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic
D: Dominican Republic
E: Equatorial Guinea
F: Fiji
H: Haiti, Hungary
J: Jamaica
K: Kiribati
L: Latvia, Lesotho
M: Malawi, Mexico
P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland
R: Romania, Rwanda
S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan
T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu
U: Uganda
V: Vanuatu
Popol chickened either because of his security apparatus being rules by Israel staff or something related to the fight against Boko or the ambazombians.
This is strategic, but morally should have joined the others in condemning The US
DUde don’t be naive , what do we gain from arabs or Palestinians? This is not about popol but about Cameroon being neutral in those things and taking care it its relationships with the USA and Israel . Israel cooperation with Cameroon goes beyond Biya security apparatuses. No chickening anything just being rational and three dimensional instead of being emotional.
Hey gorilla thug,
What do you gain from Arabs? Their moslem brother happily and graciously handed over power to you, or else how on earth would Equato-Gabonese accede to power in a competitive race?
Hola at me when you secede , stupid 5th class citizen , from moslems to arabs, not that I expected you to see the difference, well no wonder my urine and feces are more dignified than you,keep gesticulating tho, our feet are on your necks. Animal
I rubbed you badly there! Prove to me that Arabs and Moslems don’t have a relationship, gorilla thug! You had never been tested before, you are feeling the heat now! First class robbers!
YOU are a dunce , the dummy is asking me to prove to him that Arab and Moslem don’t have a relation lmao ah ah seek the nearest psychiatric Center, you have lost it. Dummy
Lost what? My point remains, that Babatoura Ahidjo graciously handed power to election riggers! He was a moslem and moslems and Arabs are joint at the hip by history. Go ahead and prove me wrong Gorilla thug!
Ambazonia did not vote this time But they will not abstain as lrc
At least you have recognized that Ambazonia will have a vote in the near future! What an admission. It will be a fearless vote to provide moral clarity, international legitimacy and independence. LRC is a neocolony of France subject to the December 26, 1959 Treaty ceding sovereignty to France. Ambazonia has no such ties with any country.
Funny guy hrh!
There is nothing like being neutral like LR Cameroun in a case like this.It is a criminal stand.
Almost all African sit-tight Dictators abstained. That speaks volumes about their fear of Donal John Trump
LRC, EG, Uganda, Ruanda,
TRUDeau too , dumb azz
Donald Trump’s itchy tweeter fingers render even Americans uncomfortable. He is a bull in a China shop, a hurricane that will pass away with time. Politicians at home and abroad have learned to make haste very slowly when dealing with America’s 45th president. It is not for nothing that the US Senate, for the first time in four decades, called for a hearing concerning the amount of power at the fingertips of a man who can unleash a nuclear war and destroy this whole planet called earth.
Give President Biya credit for erring on the side of caution. Not every Israeli is singing “Kumbaya” over Trump’s intrusion into the troubled Waters of Jerusalem as capital of the Jewish state.
This Biya man is a disgrace to all Cameroonians. This idiot’s security is controlled by Israel so he can’t vote against them. This is the same reason why he couldn’t go to Mandela’s funeral because he was afraid of Israel even though the Israelis hated Mandela, hated Obama, hate blacks and openly supported apartheid in South Africa. For an African leader not to go to Mandela’s funeral or not to vote against Israel now implementing the same type of apartheid in Palestine is a disgrace to the people of that nation. Biya has no shame. He and his funny looking wife are a disgrace to Cameroonians and need to be replaced. I remember my Senegalese friend making fun of me as Biya was in France while the French president was at Mandela’s funeral. Israel & France are the ones controlling our nation.
Now we see the point with this policeman of the world. Because it has money,
the sense is that it can buy the world and put in it`s pocket. What a shocker.
Putin, must have smiled for the first time.
You see, the American citizens, just hide under the cover names of super power,
richest country in the world etc etc, but are suffering in silence, like many third
world citizens – expensive housing, many homeless citizens, expensive educational
system etc etc. And they are like their peers in third world countries, only grumbling
while much of their money is squandered around the world on fruitless ventures.
And when their propaganda machinery is on, one would think that the air people
breath there, is free. They should not decide for others.
The issue is not about Trump..any wise person should be asking the question: What is so significant about Jerusalem?
“You will never be able to live here in peace, because you left here black and came back white” (1952)…Gamal Abdel Nasser. Sooner or later we will take back what belongs to us; it is only the matter of time.
Thanks Original black bantu.You said it all and stay blessed!