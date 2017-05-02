UN launches ‘human security’ project in Cameroon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The United Nations has launched the “human security” project in Cameroon to enable the country to more effectively manage displaced populations and refugee victims of the atrocities of Boko Haram, sources said.

UN agencies officials from UNDP, the High Commissioner for Refugees Office (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) met with the beneficiaries to discuss with the issue.

The United Nations delegation visited Kousseri in the department of Logone-et-Chari to assess the projects they have been supporting in the Far-North region since the beginning of the crisis in 2014, and see how to bridge the gaps,” the UNDP representative said.

For populations in general, the support of the UN system is very necessary. It manages to solve the problem of hunger, shelter and other daily needs.

The Cameroonian authorities, who hailed UN support for the management of “this thorny issue,” drew attention to the fact that aid must be directed more towards the empowerment of the beneficiaries, including major agro-pastoral projects.

