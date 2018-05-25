Un leader anglophone condamné à 15 ans de prison pour “terrorisme”

Romandie | Yaoundé – Un leader anglophone au Cameroun, Mancho Bibixy, précurseur dans le déclenchement de la fronde dans le Nord-Ouest, l’une des deux régions anglophones du pays, a été condamné vendredi à 15 ans de prison ferme pour “terrorisme”, a constaté un journaliste de l’AFP.

Mancho Bibixy, dit BBC, a été reconnu “coupable d’actes de terrorisme, hostilité contre la patrie, sécession, révolution et insurrection” par le tribunal militaire de Yaoundé.

Cinq autres anglophones jugés en même temps ont écopé de peines allant de 10 à 15 ans de prison ferme. Un accusé a été acquitté pour “faits non établis”.

Les six condamnés ont en outre été condamnés à payer solidairement une amende de 268 millions de Francs CFA (près de 398.000 euros) à l’État et à la partie civile, auxquels s’ajoutent 31,7 millions (47.000 euros) de frais de procédure.

“C’est une décision excessive, elle est inutile car elle ne va pas résoudre le problème” de la crise anglophone au Cameroun, a réagi à l’AFP Claude Assira, l’un des avocats des accusés. Il a indiqué que la défense allait “interjeter appel de cette décision”.

Animateur radio, BBC est l’un des principaux leaders de la contestation dans les régions anglophones du Cameroun. Il avait été arrêté en 2017.

Lorsque la crise avait éclaté dans les régions anglophones en 2016, il avait pris la tête de la fronde à Bamenda (nord-ouest). Ses photos haranguant la foule près d’un cercueil d’une victime anglophone avaient été très largement partagées sur les réseaux sociaux.

Vendredi soir, lui et les autres condamnés ont quitté le tribunal en chantant.

Dans les régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, les combats sont devenus quasi quotidiens entre les forces de sécurité camerounaises et des hommes armés se réclamant de “forces de restauration” d’un Etat anglophone qui avait brièvement vu le jour entre les deux guerres mondiales, sous mandat britannique.

D’abord cantonnés aux attaques contre les symboles de l’Etat (commissariat, gendarmerie), les séparatistes ont commencé début 2018 à kidnapper des fonctionnaires, des francophones et à s’en prendre aux entreprises étrangères qu’ils accusent de soutenir Yaoundé.

Les autorités camerounaises ont répondu par la force, déployant un important dispositif sécuritaire dans ces deux régions.

Le 17 mai, les Etats-Unis ont accusé l’armée camerounaise d'”assassinats ciblés” en régions anglophone et les séparatistes de “meurtres de gendarmes”.

Selon le centre International Crisis Group (ICG), “au moins 120” civils et “au moins 43” membres des forces de sécurité ont été tués depuis fin 2016. Le bilan côté séparatistes est inconnu.

7 anglophone activists sentenced:

*Tsi Conrad 15 years

*Tha Emile Agwei 13

*Tamngwa Malvin 13 years

*Guingah Valentine,10 years

*Aselecha Martin, 13 years

*Awah Thomas, 11 years

Mancho Bibixy aka BBC 15 years

The defence Council say they will file an appeal https://t.co/pwtImHHC2U

