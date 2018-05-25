Un leader anglophone condamné à 15 ans de prison pour “terrorisme”

Romandie | Yaoundé – Un leader anglophone au Cameroun, Mancho Bibixy, précurseur dans le déclenchement de la fronde dans le Nord-Ouest, l’une des deux régions anglophones du pays, a été condamné vendredi à 15 ans de prison ferme pour “terrorisme”, a constaté un journaliste de l’AFP.
Mancho Bibixy, dit BBC, a été reconnu “coupable d’actes de terrorisme, hostilité contre la patrie, sécession, révolution et insurrection” par le tribunal militaire de Yaoundé.
Cinq autres anglophones jugés en même temps ont écopé de peines allant de 10 à 15 ans de prison ferme. Un accusé a été acquitté pour “faits non établis”.
Les six condamnés ont en outre été condamnés à payer solidairement une amende de 268 millions de Francs CFA (près de 398.000 euros) à l’État et à la partie civile, auxquels s’ajoutent 31,7 millions (47.000 euros) de frais de procédure.
“C’est une décision excessive, elle est inutile car elle ne va pas résoudre le problème” de la crise anglophone au Cameroun, a réagi à l’AFP Claude Assira, l’un des avocats des accusés. Il a indiqué que la défense allait “interjeter appel de cette décision”.
Animateur radio, BBC est l’un des principaux leaders de la contestation dans les régions anglophones du Cameroun. Il avait été arrêté en 2017.
Lorsque la crise avait éclaté dans les régions anglophones en 2016, il avait pris la tête de la fronde à Bamenda (nord-ouest). Ses photos haranguant la foule près d’un cercueil d’une victime anglophone avaient été très largement partagées sur les réseaux sociaux.
Vendredi soir, lui et les autres condamnés ont quitté le tribunal en chantant.
Dans les régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, les combats sont devenus quasi quotidiens entre les forces de sécurité camerounaises et des hommes armés se réclamant de “forces de restauration” d’un Etat anglophone qui avait brièvement vu le jour entre les deux guerres mondiales, sous mandat britannique.
D’abord cantonnés aux attaques contre les symboles de l’Etat (commissariat, gendarmerie), les séparatistes ont commencé début 2018 à kidnapper des fonctionnaires, des francophones et à s’en prendre aux entreprises étrangères qu’ils accusent de soutenir Yaoundé.
Les autorités camerounaises ont répondu par la force, déployant un important dispositif sécuritaire dans ces deux régions.
Le 17 mai, les Etats-Unis ont accusé l’armée camerounaise d'”assassinats ciblés” en régions anglophone et les séparatistes de “meurtres de gendarmes”.
Selon le centre International Crisis Group (ICG), “au moins 120” civils et “au moins 43” membres des forces de sécurité ont été tués depuis fin 2016. Le bilan côté séparatistes est inconnu.
Related:
7 anglophone activists sentenced:
*Tsi Conrad 15 years
*Tha Emile Agwei 13
*Tamngwa Malvin 13 years
*Guingah Valentine,10 years
*Aselecha Martin, 13 years
*Awah Thomas, 11 years
Mancho Bibixy aka BBC 15 years
The defence Council say they will file an appeal https://t.co/pwtImHHC2U
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) May 25, 2018
What a kangaroo court!
@DrkLrd
if you dont like it , just radicalized yourself ” self defence”
But why did it take LRC this long to sentence them when they had all evidence from day one, what a waste of resources , Now let’s move to the next stage, Ayaba Cho was in Canada last two week and promised the war will be taken to LRC door step for them to fill tha pains , breaking News to all LRC Amba Boyz are coming and some of them are already within You waiting for instructions . B4 this year end all Ambazonia shall be out of LRC prison , advice to LRC stock as much 33 exports as you can in your houses because very soon no drinking spot shall exist in LRC because of fear of invincible Amba Boyz
@Fire
who are you to question them “terrorist” for how long to sentence them
Those charges, merit life sentence or death. Just 15 years, tells of fraud, lies against
a patriotic citizen, injustice to an individual and a group of citizens etc etc.
Mancho, has no plan to kill Mr. Biya and so, there is no need to keep him in prison so
the later, can have another seven years of reign or leave a few more years.
Would you prefer to be sentenced to death in their place? Well, you still have a chance to travel to Cameroon and engage in acts of terror… may be your wish may come true, Joshua. After all, you miraculously survived the battle of Jericho!
Things will soon turn around, when Biya will be killed by he,s own People or run away, they will all be realeased. The son,s of men will rejoice whilel the enemies of LPC will all perished. The real justice shall prevai soonl.King Biya will soon be humiliated like a street dog and all his followers shall be on the run.
Biya has lived his life and he has had such an illustrious life and the last thing on his list of worries would be death. Your delusional secessionist adventure has only helped in galvanizing the nation behind Biya.
Yea, things may turn around, but all the dead will never return to life; the maimed will be left with physical scars; the jailed will emerge with everlasting psychological scars… and sorrowfully, you will be humbled once you eventually realize that Cameroon is still one country as it was meant to be.
beheaded them ” ambasonia”
Paul Biya and Friends are chasing the Smoke and Leaving the fire ? ? ?. Unless you settle the Anglophone Grievances, No Amount of people Locked up will solve the problem.Cameroon is a Victim of Leadership Failure! Failure to Properly Diagnose Political Crisis and Solve them politically without Involving the Military, Failure to Negotiate with Moderates when they had the chance to do so, Failure to Acknowledge that have Failed and Ask for help from the right places! Now they a Failing the PR (Public Relations) Campaign to clean up their Failures!