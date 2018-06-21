Un plan d’urgence pour soutenir les régions anglophones [+audio]

RFI | Au Cameroun, le Premier ministre a décliné mercredi 20 juin devant la presse un plan d’urgence pour soutenir les régions anglophones, en proie à des violences depuis octobre dernier. Le gouvernement annonce plusieurs mesures, qui devraient coûter près de 12 milliards de FCFA.

Mais l’annonce de ce plan d’urgence était l’occasion pour le gouvernement de pointer du doigt les violences, commises selon Yaoundé par les séparatistes anglophones.

Ce plan d’urgence, c’est avant tout l’occasion pour le gouvernement, de dénoncer un « climat de peur », entretenu, selon lui, par les groupes séparatistes armés autoproclamés des deux régions anglophones du Cameroun.

Le gouvernement pointe du doigt 14 personnes établies à l’étranger. Yaoundé les accuse de procéder à des collectes de fonds pour acheter des armes et « financer des activités terroristes ».

Puis le document dresse une liste exhaustive des violences attribuées aux séparatistes : il y aurait plus de 120 cas d’incendies d’écoles, des attaques contre certains projets d’infrastructures, des agressions contre des administrations et les populations, des enfants embrigadés et drogués, et enfin, des attaques contre les forces de défense et de sécurité, qui auraient conduit à la perte de 84 militaires et policiers. Pas de mention, en revanche, sur le nombre de victimes du côté des séparatistes.

Dans un rapport publié la semaine dernière, Amnesty International constate de nombreux cas de violations des droits humains commis par les deux parties impliquées dans cette crise. Témoignages et photos à l’appui, l’ONG documente par exemple 23 cas de torture par les forces de sécurité, commises dans le village de Dadi dans le sud-ouest du pays.