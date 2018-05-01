Un prêtre enlevé par des sécessionnistes anglophones

237online | C’est la première fois que des religieux sont pris pour cible depuis de début de la crise anglophone.
Un prêtre catholique a été enlevé à Bamenda, lundi, par un groupe armé du mouvement séparatiste anglophone, a rapporté à Anadolu le commandant de la 5e région de gendarmerie, le général de brigade Jules-César Essoh.
«Quatre individus armées se sont introduits à la chapelle vers 4h10 GMT et ont amené avec eux le révérend Williams Neba, curé de la paroisse, par ailleurs le principal du Collège Catholique saint Bede’s de Bamenda», précise le général Essoh.
L’officier camerounais indique, par ailleurs, que des recherches sont en cours pour retrouver le prélat ainsi que le sous-préfet enlevé dans le Nord-ouest depuis le 11 février dernier.
Dans son rapport publié la semaine dernière, l’International Crisis Group (ICG) indiquait que l’église catholique est la mieux placée pour faire la médiation entre les sécessionnistes et le gouvernement.
«Hormis le clergé catholique, les médiateurs potentiels sont rares. Si personne ne prend cette responsabilité, le sentiment séparatiste
déjà exprimé par de nombreux anglophones va continuer à progresser», indique le rapport.
Cela va intensifier la violence et exacerber l’insurrection actuelle dans les régions anglophones, selon l’ICG, alors que des élections sont prévues en 2018.
Or, malencontreusement, le clergé catholique qui doit jouer le rôle de médiateur est déjà pris pour cible par les séparatistes.
L’Eglise camerounaise représente près d’un tiers de la population du Cameroun selon l’ICG qui déplore les «positions divergentes» de celle-ci sur la crise anglophone et l’invite à « surmonter ses divisions et afficher sa neutralité ».
The Time For Dialogue is Running Out! Paul Biya is Clearly Misshandelling this issue of Anglophone Crisis. In Times like this people have to Count their Friends and Neighbors. Cameroon is member of many International organizations like La Francophonie ,The Commonwealth of Nations, Organization of Islamic States and United Nations but non of them including The African Union is Mediating the Crisis . What does that say about cameroons relationship with this organizations?.
Reclusive Biya and his cohort of dimwits do not get it. From the way things are progressing, even Yaounde is not safe, because one can be entirely certain that if Biya continues to pay a deaf ear, this war will eventually find its way into Yaounde through various means.
It would end up that state operated businesses in the North and South West Regions will be sabotaged and Biya’s resources for building is cities in French Cameroon will be cutoff. Dialogue, inclusivity and compromise is the best solution to neutralise any problem. As more Anglophones become radicalised, the more difficult it will be to quickly turn this around. Aging Biya wants to take as many with him as possible to the grave. He went to China and is still missing since then?
Mr General go tell your master that things will never ever be the same again.The time for sleeping is over given way for action.It is better your master go into negotiation with Amazonians and we revisit the Foumban conference or separate and be good neighbours or we build a wall separating us.Biya declared the war and it is going as plan by him and we shall endure till the end.God is with us and by his will shall we reach our home land with victory. Tell your master that even with the help of france he will never defeat us in our land.The Gods of our land are behind us and will always stand by us as we defend the land ,they left to us.
This lies telling will not change any thing. Keep on deceiving yourself that mediators are rare while using your old tactics. This is a new generation of anglophones and those old methods will not work. War is not what we wanted but your terrorist government gave us war and we are ready for it
The UN, the Commonwealth, they have all expressed their readiness to come for mediation but the terrorist government is only feeding them with lies that everything is fine and under control. Hahahaha what is under control ?. Let me say it again, this is a New Generation of anglophones and those old methods of solving anglophones problem will not work in this struggle. Continue burning our villages, that will not stop us from defending our territory.
The priest is abducted by la republic. no one should be misled, this is their tactic that everyone knows, LRC abductors will soon release him. This is the Atanga Nji experiment
With viral videos revealing how the terrorist soldiers assisted by the UN are burning down houses in lebialem, this CPDM pro Paul Biya web will only publish fake news avoiding such compelling evidences of war crimes. Wonder why you are becoming unpopular? Bias reporting!