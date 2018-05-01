Un prêtre enlevé par des sécessionnistes anglophones

237online | C’est la première fois que des religieux sont pris pour cible depuis de début de la crise anglophone.



Un prêtre catholique a été enlevé à Bamenda, lundi, par un groupe armé du mouvement séparatiste anglophone, a rapporté à Anadolu le commandant de la 5e région de gendarmerie, le général de brigade Jules-César Essoh.

«Quatre individus armées se sont introduits à la chapelle vers 4h10 GMT et ont amené avec eux le révérend Williams Neba, curé de la paroisse, par ailleurs le principal du Collège Catholique saint Bede’s de Bamenda», précise le général Essoh.

L’officier camerounais indique, par ailleurs, que des recherches sont en cours pour retrouver le prélat ainsi que le sous-préfet enlevé dans le Nord-ouest depuis le 11 février dernier.

Dans son rapport publié la semaine dernière, l’International Crisis Group (ICG) indiquait que l’église catholique est la mieux placée pour faire la médiation entre les sécessionnistes et le gouvernement.

«Hormis le clergé catholique, les médiateurs potentiels sont rares. Si personne ne prend cette responsabilité, le sentiment séparatiste

déjà exprimé par de nombreux anglophones va continuer à progresser», indique le rapport.

Cela va intensifier la violence et exacerber l’insurrection actuelle dans les régions anglophones, selon l’ICG, alors que des élections sont prévues en 2018.

Or, malencontreusement, le clergé catholique qui doit jouer le rôle de médiateur est déjà pris pour cible par les séparatistes.

L’Eglise camerounaise représente près d’un tiers de la population du Cameroun selon l’ICG qui déplore les «positions divergentes» de celle-ci sur la crise anglophone et l’invite à « surmonter ses divisions et afficher sa neutralité ».