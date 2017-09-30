UN requests Cameroon to address English-speakers’ grievances

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Cameroonian authorities to “continue efforts to resolve the grievances of the English-speaking community,” which has called for secession.In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the situation in the country, particularly in the light of the recent security incidents in Bamenda (north-west of Cameroon) and Douala, as well as in the English-speaking regions of the north-west and south-west.
Several secession groups planned on Sunday to proclaim symbolically the independence of the English-speaking areas in commemoration of October 1, 1961 which had seen the proclamation of the independence of the western part and the subsequent merger of the two Camerouns.
In the country’s South-West region, for example, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai announced, among other measures, a ban on the movement of people and suspension of inter-city transport between towns and localities under its jurisdiction until Monday.
He also ordered the closure of land and sea borders, drinking places and prohibited the gathering of more than four people in public places, for four days.
Guterres said he was “ready to support” efforts to promote national reconciliation measures, urging the country’s authorities “to promote national reconciliation measures aimed at finding a lasting solution to the crisis, and addressing its underlying causes.”
Guterres also stressed the importance of promoting the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon, while calling for all parties to refrain from acts likely to lead to an escalation of tensions and violence.
He added that he was “convinced that a genuine and inclusive dialogue between the government and the communities in the south-west and north-west regions is the best way to preserve the unity and stability of the country.”
THOSE WHO SAY CAMEROON IS ON AND INDIVISIBLE CAN YOU PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY ON THE 20 MAY 2010 THE REPRESENTATIVE OF UNITED NATION SECRETARY GENERAL PRESENTED BIYA WITH TWO MAPS IN BUEA DURING THE CELEBRATION OF ‘reunification’ 50th anniversary. ,
GOOGLE IT, THERE WAS A COMENT MADE BY GEORGE EWANE OF CRTV….. , IT ALSO FEATURED ON CAMEROON TRIBUNE,
HOW CAN BIYA BE CELEBRATING THE UNION OF CAMEROON AND IS PRESENTED WITH A MAP OF LRC and ANOTHER OF SOUTHERN CAMEROON ( RATHER THAN ONE MAP).
Lets imagine for a moment that a couple is celebrating their 25th anniversary and the OFFICIATING Priest or Pastor (Moral Authority) Presents them a gift of TWO SEPERATE BEDS, how would explain that type of gift?
That presentation of two maps could be interpreted variesly depending on what lense you want to see from.
1. Both maps could have been presented to show where both LRC n SC came from b4 getting into a federation.
2. It could be interpreted as an indicator that there are two distinct people with 2 bijural, bicultural, bilingual and different governance policies.
3. Any other interpretation well explained and justified could be added
Third map was missing. What did France do with Neukamerun? Our lost territories, now part of Chad, Central Africa and Congo Brazza. Perhaps an integrated CEMAC gives the hawks in Yaounde a chance to breakup the economic union the same way that they imperiled our Cameroon federation.