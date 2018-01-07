Un responsable du Nigeria dément avoir arrêté Julius Ayuk Tabe

VOA | Un responsable des services de renseignement nigérians a démenti dimanche avoir arrêté des séparatistes camerounais à Abuja après qu’un mouvement séparatiste eut affirmé que ses principaux dirigeants avaient été “enlevés par des hommes armés”.
Julius Ayuk Tabe, président du mouvement séparatiste anglophone au Cameroun, a été arrêté pendant une réunion vendredi 5 janvier dans la capitale nigériane, Abuja, selon un communiqué des séparatistes.
“Vers 19h30, les hommes armés sont venus dans un hôtel et les ont tous enlevés, y compris le président,” a déclaré Chris Anu, secrétaire chargé des communications de l’Ambazonie, nom donné par les séparatistes à leur projet de pays.
Selon des médias locaux nigérians, M. Tabe a été arrêté par les services de renseignement nigérians (Department of State Services – DSS).
Mais le DSS a démenti avoir arrêté M. Tabe à Abuja, précisant toutefois avoir arrêté fin décembre des Camerounais soupçonnés de séparatisme dans l’Etat oriental de Taraba.
“Il n’y a rien eu de semblable,” a déclaré à l’AFP un haut responsable du DSS sous couvert de l’anonymat. “Il n’y a pas eu d’arrestation des leurs à Abuja”.
“Il y a eu une opération commune dans le Taraba le 31 décembre 2017 pendant laquelle des Camerounais ont été arrêtés”, a-t-il ajouté.
“Nous avons considéré la plupart d’entre eux comme des réfugiés, mais quand les autorités camerounaises ont entendu parler des arrestations, elles ont protesté auprès de l’inspecteur général de la police en disant que les personnes arrêtées faisaient partie de ceux qui provoquent des troubles comme sécessionnistes”.
M. Tabe milite pour les deux régions anglophones du Cameroun se séparent de la partie francophone du pays.
le 1er octobre dernier, le mouvement avait publié un déclaration symbolique d’indépendance de l’Ambazonie.
Les violences au Cameroun engendrent “une situation humanitaire préoccupante, avec des milliers d’habitants qui ont fui vers le Nigeria voisin et des dizaines de milliers vers d’autres départements moins exposés ou dans les régions francophones”, a indiqué récemment le centre d’études International Crisis Group.
La minorité anglophone du pays – environ 20% des 23 millions d’habitants – proteste contre sa marginalisation depuis plus d’un an. Si certains anglophones exigent le retour au fédéralisme, une minorité réclame la partition du Cameroun. Deux scénarios que refuse catégoriquement Yaoundé.
Avec AFP
A little patience and things will become clearer. If the Cameroonians were not arrested by Nigerian authorities or agents of Cameroon, it leaves a gaping hole in the internal security arrangement in Africa’s most populous nation.
Human problem solving is hampered by premature conclusions before all the facts are known.Departing British colonial officials opposed independence for Southern Cameroons, calling it a barren rock that would require yearly subsidies from Her Majesty the Queen for its sustenance. And then they left. And then oil was discovered. The rest is history, n’est-ce pas?
“Departing British colonial officials opposed independence for Southern Cameroons, calling it a barren rock that would require yearly subsidies from Her Majesty the Queen for its sustenance.”
Once more your attempts to distort history will not go unanswered.
And one wonder and should questions about your academic credentials, unless you are self proclaimed academician.
There much smaller and less endowed former British territories that gain independence from their masters and that sort of distorted vision was not the justification for them not being able to sustain themselves. Unless the brithish thought inhabitants of those areas were not mature enough to govern themselves. That will be another topic for another day.
For the time being Cameroon will remain one to your dislike
John Dinga @ Britian understood their individual mandate that is clear in the League of Nations mandate ,the quotes of opinions of others in service are immaterial to the process.and at no time would they of given this right to govern on a platter to anyone else, but the citizens of that mandated area .Alot of transcripts are available from the British colonial archives (due to transparency?) via the internet right down to private letters of diverse leaders of the times to the extent of a violation of privacy but since most of them have already passed away….