UN Secretary General Pays Courtesy Call at the Unity Palace

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has paid a courtesy call at the Unity Palace. He was received in audience by the President of the Republic of Cameroon, His Excellency Paul BIYA on Friday 27 October 2017.
The UN boss was in transit from the Central African Republic, where he showed support for communities affected by escalating violence.
It should be noted that President Paul BIYA and Mr. Antonio Guterres met last month in New York, on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly.
Guterres, you should have been in Madrid by now.
Nothing to see in Yaoundé
YES! to Catazonia!
He came to officially sign off on the suit cases of money left in his office. The loot France is sharing with him to turn a blind eye as Beti, Bamileke and northern trained goons are rampaging the anglophone land, will hermetically get stuck in his short neck. We Anglophones will deal with him, the Mvomeka’a epicurean and France without firing a shot!
I don’t know for sure who is worst , The United Nations or The African Union. Silence in the face Gross Injustice is no solution.
The United Nations is corrupt organization. The Catazonia and Ambazonia crisis will result to the downfall of the UN.. The UN is a group of corrupt officials who are just there to protect the interest of Plutocrats and do photo ups to deceive innocent people who are being killed or suffering everyday in the world. God is watching you all.
Time will tell.
Guterres, apart from the pure gold statue you were handed by the headmaster which should be worth millions, what else were you given after leaving CAR to inspect diamonds and uranium?am sure you left with a diplomatic bag full of diamonds and gold.you are as corrupt as the man you went to visit in Yaounde.
You don’t really care about the killings in Anglophone Cameroon,and we can attest to this by the fact that you blatantly ignored a question from the good ICP journalist concerning the genocide in Southern Cameroons.
French forces are not in CAR because blacks are being killed and you didn’t go there because of that either,so take your blood gold and diamonds home and hope they make you happy.shame on you,france and headmaster you just visited in yaounde.
A little bit of waiting may help. A courtesy call at a strange time and place is a rarity, so patience is needed.
Such broad smiles with the devil defeats the purpose of your accession to the help of the UN. No more buddy-buddy games between World bodies such as the UN, WHO (Mugabe) and thieves like Paul Biya and Faure!