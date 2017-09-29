UN chief urges all parties to refrain from acts that could escalate tension in Cameroon

28 September 2017 – Expressing “deep concern” over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Cameroon as well as heightened tensions related to planned events this Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called all parties to refrain from acts that could lead to further tensions and violence.
According to a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres encouraged the Cameroonian authorities to continue their efforts to address the grievances of the Anglophone community.
“He urges the authorities to promote measures of national reconciliation aimed at finding a durable solution to the crisis, including by addressing its root causes,” the statement added.
It also noted that the UN chief supports upholding the unity and territorial integrity of the country and believes that genuine and inclusive dialogue between the Government and the communities in the South-West and North-West regions is the best way to preserve the unity and stability of the country.
The Secretary-General stands ready to support these efforts, including through the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), the statement read.).
The UN knows the territorial boundaries of lrc. It ends at Mungo. SC has internationally recognized boundary with lrc. When ever lrc is ready for dialogue, facts will remain facts ans truth will remain truth. Mr Biya himself will bring the 2 maps he was offered in 2010 by the UN rep during the 50th anniversary of lrc annexation of SC
By there way, UN mentioned Oct 1 which has received no mention from you. What stops you from publishing the whole UN press release in addition to your commentary?
Southern Cameroonians our destinies is in our hands the UN don’t have to decide on our behalf the UN will only CONGRATULATE us if fight our oppressor when free ourselves the Biya and his gang regime we have to take it by force.