Un véhicule de transport rempli de passagers englouti par le fleuve Lom [+video]

1 hour ago 1 Comment

La vidéo circule depuis quelques heures sur les réseaux sociaux montrant un véhicule de transport rempli de passagers couler dans le fleuve Lom devant un public médusé et impuissant. À l’heure actuelle, nous ne savons pas s’il y a des victimes ainsi que le nombre exact de personnes à l’intérieur du véhicule au moment de l’accident.

Camerpost

One comment

  1. John Dinga
    1 min ago at 14:17

    What does it take to learn from past mistakes?????????Given the number of catastrophes that have struck the nation in such rapid succession, there ought to be more than a day of mourning. How about prayers? How about introspection at individual and national levels? How about taking a few steps back to examine what we are doing wrong?

    Reply

