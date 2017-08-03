Un véhicule de transport rempli de passagers englouti par le fleuve Lom [+video]

La vidéo circule depuis quelques heures sur les réseaux sociaux montrant un véhicule de transport rempli de passagers couler dans le fleuve Lom devant un public médusé et impuissant. À l’heure actuelle, nous ne savons pas s’il y a des victimes ainsi que le nombre exact de personnes à l’intérieur du véhicule au moment de l’accident.
What does it take to learn from past mistakes?????????Given the number of catastrophes that have struck the nation in such rapid succession, there ought to be more than a day of mourning. How about prayers? How about introspection at individual and national levels? How about taking a few steps back to examine what we are doing wrong?